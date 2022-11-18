Police confirm targeted bomb attack in Strabane

The Police Service can confirm that the ongoing security alert in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane this morning, Friday November 18 follows what appears to have been a targeted attack on police shortly before 11pm last night.

Investigations are at an early stage however the attack, which is believed to have been caused by an improvised explosive device, caused damage to a police vehicle and is being treated as the attempted murder of two officers.

The road remains closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area. No homes have been evacuated at this time.

The Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Alderman Darren Guy, has condemned the bomb attack on police in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane.

Speaking after the attack, Alderman Guy stated, “Attacks like these are not acceptable in our society and must be condemned by all of us. The people of Strabane are shocked and disgusted at this attempt to murder police officers as they go about their work to keep people safe. There can be no justification for this attack.

It is clear that those responsible have absolutely no concern for people living in the Mount Carmel Heights area nor do they represent the interests of any of the people living there.

My thoughts are with the police officers and with the people living in the area who have had to endure this. I would urge anyone with information on this attempt to murder members of our community to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers immediately.”​

Ulster Unionist Party’s Alderman Derek Hussey said, “This morning in Strabane a police operation is underway as a result of last night’s attempt to murder police officers in a bomb attack in the Mount Carmel Heights area of the town.

“I unreservedly condemn this attack as the work of cowards and thugs who seem to think they have some right to set themselves up as judge, jury and executioner. Any support they have is minuscule, because the people of Strabane and the rest of Northern Ireland have repeatedly shown that they want nothing to do with this type of madness.

Violence will not create a single job, heat a single home or give a single child a better future. All the people responsible have done is disrupt the local community – with 1,000 residents affected – and prevent people from going about their daily business.

They have also ensured that children are unable to go to school this morning. And somehow the people responsible would claim they are striking a blow for Irish freedom! They are utterly deluded and living in a fantasy world, whilst the rest of us simply want to get on with our lives in peace.

I urge anyone who can assist the police in any way to catch the people responsible to come forward with any information they have. Those who use violence to achieve political ends are fascists pure and simple. They have no place in this society and need to be put out of business permanently.”