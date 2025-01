OFFICERS from the PSNI are currently dealing with an incident in Dungannon Town Centre.

There is no public access to Perry Street Pay and Display Car Park presently.

Access to some business premises has been restricted as a result. The police stated that they are aware that the Vineyard Church, Dungannon had intended to open as a refuge centre for those still without electricity.

Advertisement

The PSNI has advised anyone who requires such services that they can still attend Dungannon Leisure Centre which is operating as a refuge centre after Storm Éowyn.

Th PSNI said they apologise for any inconvenience caused and are working to get the area reopened as soon as possible.

WeAreTyrone will update with more details later.