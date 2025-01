Omagh is once again set to become awash with rainbow colours, joy and love as the town’s fifth Pride Parade to-date will be taking place on Saturday, June 14.

Every year the annual parade promotes LGBTQ+ equality and visibility and attracts hundreds of people into the town.

On the day, Omagh’s high street is transformed and decorated with rainbow bunting as the parade makes its way from Main Street Car Park around the town centre and back again for a concert.

Announcing the date, Omagh Pride chairperson Daniel Waldron said, “We’re delighted to bring Pride back to Omagh this June, again opening Pride season in the North.

“It’s fantastic that a celebration of LGBTQ+ identity has become a firm fixture in the town’s calendar, and one of the largest events to take place here on an annual basis. We’re hoping for another colourful and fun-filled day for LGBTQ+ people and our allies, with plenty of entertainment after the parade.”

Chairperson Daniel Waldron added, “But there is, of course, a very serious side to Pride.

“We are appalled by the unanimous decision of the Stormont Executive to block access to essential gender-affirming healthcare for trans young people, which will have a devastating impact on those affected.

“Attacks on trans and non-binary people are the thin end of the wedge in an attempt to push back the rights of the LGBTQ+ community as a whole. We will be putting this issue front and centre.”

Organisers have also encouraged anyone who wishes to volunteer with Omagh Pride this year to get in touch via social media.

You can also find out more about the parade and the Omagh Pride organisation at www.omaghpride.com