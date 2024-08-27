Proud principals applaud students over outstanding exam success

SCHOOL principals across Tyrone have praised the efforts of the county’s diligent GCSE students who have, once again, outclassed their counterparts in England and Wales.

Last Thursday’s results, awarded to over 32,000 GCSE students across the North, reveal that 82.7 per-cent of students received grade C/4 and above while 31 per-cent received grade A/7 and above.

This year’s exam season marks the completion of the return to pre-pandemic awarding arrangements.

At Omagh High School, 72 per-cent of students achieved five GCSE A* to C grades, with notable successes including Millie Sharkey, Rebecca Kerrigan and Leanna Hunter.

Speaking on Thursday morning, principal, Christos Gaitatzis, said, “Well done to all the students of Omagh High School. It is the culmination of two years of hard work, long hours of studying and anxious hours revising that our school is celebrating today.

“Our students had to overcome the disruption and challenges of the past few years and to adapt to the new demands. They must be very proud of their achievements.”

Students, staff and parents at Drumragh Integrated College in Omagh were also celebrating excellent GCSE results yet again this year, with standout achievements by students Ryan Patterson, Mason Young and Fynn Wilkinson.

Pround principal Imelda Kirk said, “The college community is extremely proud of its students and extends congratulations to every one of them. These students are building their future plans and successes, and the future looks bright for them. Many are now looking forward to beginning their A-level studies at Drumragh within the next two weeks – and so a new chapter in their life story begins.

“Drumragh Integrated College continues to excel and its 2024 GCSE results provide ample evidence of the College as a vibrant place of real learning. Academic achievements reflect much more than just intelligence; these results demonstrate the commitment and the strength of character of this cohort of students.

“Students have been richly rewarded for their dedication and focus to their studies.”

In Dromore, St John’s College once again experienced extraordinary success, with 100 per-cent of students achieving five-plus A* to C grades.

Principal, Christine Doherty, said, “We are so delighted that all of our students are now able to progress along their chosen pathway.”

She noted the success of students Amelia Quinn, Fiannia Kearney, Sinead Monaghan, Chloe McWilliams and Edel McWilliams who excelled in their GCSEs.

“We wish all of our students every success as they begin the next chapter in their lives.”

On the other side of the county, at St Patrick’s College in Dungannon, 90 per-cent of students achieved five GCSEs at grades A* to C.

Expressing her delight at their achievements, principal Catherine McHugh said, “This group of students deserve great credit. I, and the teaching and support staff, are very proud of the success of this Year 12 group, who worked hard to achieve their best.

“These students have developed their skills and personal capabilities and they now emerge ready to enrol as A-Level Students, Apprentices, Further Education students and workers in our local firms and industries.

“They worked with determination and commitment to ensure they met their targets and achieved their best. We are very proud to welcome many of them back to study at Post 16 with us and we look forward to helping make their future career dreams a reality.”

St Ciaran’s College, Ballygawley principal, Paul Lavery, said he was pleased with his school’s results

Mr Lavery said, “I want to extend my congratulations to the students.

“I am delighted their hard work and dedication has paid off and I would like to wish all students well on the next stage of their educational journey.”

He added, “We hope to see many of our pupils return to school in September for their A-Level study and we wish all our leavers well in their new pathways.”