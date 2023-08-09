PSNI investigating ‘monumental’ data breach

LOCAL PSNI Officers have said they are ‘frightened and disappointed’ following an error which has seen their personal details leaked online.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the release of data within a spreadsheet containing the surnames and initials of current PSNI employees alongside the location and department within which they work.

Whilst no other personal information was included, the breach resulted from information included in error in response to a Freedom of Information Request.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Senior Information Risk Owner, Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said, “We have informed the organisation to make our officers and staff aware of the incident, appreciating the concern that this will cause many of our colleagues and families. We will do all that we can to mitigate any such concerns.

“An initial notification has been made to the office of the Information Commissioner regarding the data breach.

“The matter is being fully investigated and a Gold structure is in place to oversee the investigation and consequences.

“It is actively being reviewed to identify any security issues.

“The information was taken down very quickly.

“Although it was made available as a result of our own error, anyone who did access the information before it was taken down is responsible for what they do with it next.

“It is important that data anyone has accessed is deleted immediately.

“This is an issue we take extremely seriously and as our investigation continues we will keep the Northern Ireland Policing Board and the Information Commissioner’s Office updated.”

Commenting on the data breach, West Tyrone DUP MLA Tom Buchanan said, “This is a deeply disturbing development which has caused alarm and much concern amongst rank and file police officers.

“To have a data breach on such a scale which discloses personal information identifying rank and file officers and other staff within the entire PSNI Service is not only unprecedented but totally unacceptable.

“This not only jeopardises the safety of officers but will further undermine morale within the organisation at a time when staff are holding the line amidst unprecedented budget cuts and on the back of separate reports of theft and trespassing on the police estate.”

“All employees within the PSNI in whatever capacity they are employed deserve much better than this and must have their privacy, their rights and interests protected and will quite rightly alongside the public demand answers and a robust response from PSNI Senior Command.

“Errors of such magnitude within the PSNI are totally outrageous and must become a thing of the past to enable both officers and the general public to have confidence in this Service into the future.”

The Chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, Liam Kelly, has expressed dismay and anger over the incident and is insisting an urgent inquiry is required and wants to hear from the Chief Constable and his senior colleagues the steps they intend taking to limit the damage to protect identities.

Mr Kelly said, “This is a breach of monumental proportions.

“Even if it was done accidentally, it still represents a data and security breach that should never have happened.

“Rigorous safeguards ought to have been in place toprotect this valuable information which, if in the wrong hands, could do incalculable damage.

“The men and women I represent are appalled by this breach.

“They are shocked, dismayed and justifiably angry.

“Like me, they are demanding action to address this unprecedented disclosure of sensitive information.

“We have many colleagues who do everything possible to protect their police roles.

“We’re fortunate that the PSNI spreadsheet didn’t contain officer and staff home addresses, otherwise we would be facing a potentially calamitous situation.

“Inadequate or poor oversight of FOI procedures must be addressed and addressed urgently.

“New safeguards are obviously required to prevent this from ever happening again.”