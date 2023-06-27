‘PSNI must follow rules on strip-searching’, says Mid Ulster MLA

A Mid Ulster MLA has said the PSNI ‘must respect rights of children and follow the rules on strip-searching’, following the findings of a investigation by the Policing Board.

Sinn Féin MLA, Linda Dillon, has said the findings of the investigation into the strip-searching of children is concerning due to the findings stating that most searches were done without an adult present, and most searches did not find anything illegal.

Ms Dillon said, “We welcome the publication of the Policing Board’s human rights review into the abuse of strip-search powers on children and young people in police custody.

Advertisement

“There are a number of concerning statistics in the report, such as most searches finding nothing illegal.

“And the overwhelming majority of searches took place without an appropriate adult present.

“Strip-searching is one of the most intrusive interactions that occur between police and a child or young person.

“It is hard to figure out what would create the kind of urgency that you can’t wait for an appropriate adult.

“We have consistently raised our concerns around these strip-searches.

“And we will keep this issue under review to make sure the recommendations and learning identified are fully implemented.”

A statement from the human rights charity, Amnesty International, called for the practice to end.

Advertisement

Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland director, said, “It’s shocking that children as young as 14 are being strip-searched by the PSNI. This appalling practice is a serious violation of children’s dignity and human rights. It must end once and for all.

“The Policing Board’s review seriously calls into question the PSNI’s commitment to upholding the rights of children.

“The review must now be used as a catalyst for an end to this practice, and all children who have been strip-searched must have access to effective help and support.”