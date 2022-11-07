Public invited to submit views on A5 Environmental information

Views are invited from the public on A5 Supplementary Environmental Information published today by the Department for Infrastructure.

The Department published and consulted on a new Environmental Statement Addendum (ESA 2022) and associated documentation on the A5 Western Transport Corridor dual carriageway scheme in March 2022.

Having considered the opinions expressed in response to that consultation process, the Department is further consulting on a number of new and other updated reports as supplementary information to the ESA 2022.

These reports relate to new information on a new Outline Business Case for the scheme; updates and additional information on scheme alternatives; scheme phasing; agricultural industry impacts and further background information on proposed mitigation measures at Tully Bog Special Area of Conservation.

The Department encourages anyone with an interest in this significant flagship project to make their views known during this consultation period, which opens today until December 23 2022. Members of the public can submit their views by letter or email. All details are available at: [ https://www.a5wtc.com/Supplementary-Environmental-Information-Nov-2022 ]( https://www.a5wtc.com/Supplementary-Environmental-Information-Nov-2022 )

All previous representations about the project in response to the ESA 2022 consultation of March this year, will be taken into account by the Department and it is not necessary to re-submit them. Any additional representations by way of supplement or amendment must however be submitted to the Department on or before the closing date of this consultation process on December 23 2022.