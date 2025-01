A RENEWED appeal has been made for people to consider donating a kidney to transform – and potentially save – a little Tyrone girl’s life.

Cora Connolly, who is a pupil at St Joseph’s Primary School, Drumquin, has stage four kidney disease, which has already caused her renal function to drop to around 25 per-cent.

In 2023, a series of medical tests, which eventually concluded in a biopsy, revealed that the young girl had advanced kidney disease.

Advertisement

Since that initial diagnosis, the severity of her condition has worsened, developing from stage three to stage four.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald last year, Cora’s mother Ashlene said she would probably need a kidney to save her life.

“Every parent will be able to imagine how hard it is to even say those words,” she said.

Speaking to the Irish News today, Ashlene said there has been “no movement” on securing a donor for their eight-year-old daughter.

“I’ve been tested as a possible match and Ryan (Cora’s dad) has also been tested, as well as a few other family relatives,” she said.

“But we’re still waiting to hear the results, there seems to have been no movement that way.

“We have to just keep thinking positive and hoping the results come through soon. I was tested around two weeks before Christmas and Ryan after the new year, but no results as yet.

Advertisement

“We just want to know, we just keep telling ourselves the results will be through soon and hopefully it will be the results we want.”

Ashlene said they had been delighted with the support received from the community since the appeal to help Cora was issued.