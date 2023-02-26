Security alert remains ongoing in Beragh

A SECURITY alert in Beragh, following the finding of a suspicious object on the Dervaghroy Road, is still ongoing.

The alert began yesterday (Saturday) afternoon, mere hours after hundreds of people from the local community took part in a ‘A Walk in Solidarity’ event in Chief District Inspector John Caldwell’s name at the village in protest against his attempted murder.

“The alert is ongoing at present,” said a police spokesperson this afternoon (Sunday). “A further update will be provided when available.”

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.

Photo credit: Alan Lewis/PhotopressBelfast.co.uk