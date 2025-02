Police are dealing with a major incident in Dungannon.

Reports are coming in of several people being injured in a house fire in the Cunninghams Lane area of the town.

The PSNI have asked people to avoid the area.

A short time ago, a police spokesperson said: “Police, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, remain at the scene of a fire in the Cunninghams Lane area of Dungannon.

“Several officers have been treated for smoke inhalation. The road was closed but has now reopened.”

Writing on X, local SDLP councillor Malachy Quinn said: “Concerning news and images coming from Dungannon. Police are at the scene along with the Fire Service, people should avoid the area if they can.”