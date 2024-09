FOUR employees at CEMCOR cement factory in Cookstown, who cycled the six counties of the North in six days, have raised over £40,000 so far for Air Ambulance NI.

John Sinnamon, David Cuddy, Sam Lee and Graeme Barnes, known collectively as The Flyin’ Lions, had trained hard over the last few months through all weather conditions ahead of embarking on their ambitious challenge.

After needing the vital Air Ambulance NI service in 2023 following a mountain biking accident where he sustained a fractured back, Mr Sinnamon experienced first-hand how important the life-saving service is.

Alongside his three colleagues, they truly pushed themselves outside of their comfort zones to raise crucial funding in a challenge which would be difficult for any seasoned cyclist.

Covering a total of 501 miles in six days, Mr Sinnamon said that he and his colleagues were proud of their achievement.

“It was very well-supported and everything went to plan,” he said.

“I’m really proud of myself, the guys, and what we achieved.

“As it stands, we have raised over £4,000 but the total is yet to be confirmed as we have a few other smaller fundraising events coming up that will contribute to it.”

Leaving Cookstown on Sunday, August 25, The Flyin’ Lions maintained an average of 80 to 100 miles per day throughout the challenge.

“Leaving Cookstown on day one, we cycled up to Coleraine and made our way along the coast to Derry,” explained Mr Sinnamon.

horrendous weather

“The weather was horrendous, but luckily it settled a bit as the week went on.”

Day two seen Mr Sinnamon and the team making their way from Derry towards Belleek and into Enniskillen, before making their way through Portadown and into Newry on the third day.

“We then made our way from Newry to Portaferry via Newtownards and Comber,” said Mr Sinnamon.

“There was a lot of nice, quiet roads around that part of the country which was reassuring for our own safety.”

On day five, the team made their way to Ballycastle via Belfast and the Glens of Antrim.

“On our final day of the challenge, we made our way from Ballycastle along the North coast and into Portstewart, before heading south right home to Cookstown,” explained Mr Sinnamon.

“Overall, the whole journey went quite smoothly.

“Despite rain on the first day, the weather picked up, apart from the odd light drizzle.”

Mr Sinnamon offered a massive thanks to all those who supported The Flyin’ Lions along their journey.

“We were very well supported, and I would like to thank all the cafes and hotels we stopped off at along the way for their hospitality and support,” he said.

“I would also like to thank CEMCOR for their great support throughout this whole journey.

“At different stages throughout the challenge, we would meet friends and co-workers along the road who were there to offer a bit of moral support which really helped us to keep pushing on.

“On the final day of the challenge, we made it back to Cookstown at about 3.30pm where we were met by family members and co-workers, as well as representatives from Air Ambulance NI, who were all there offering us a big cheer.

“With all the training that we underwent leading up to the challenge, I am extremely proud of what we have been able to achieve.”