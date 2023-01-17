Snowy showers expected in the next 24hrs amid weather warning

A yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland has been put in place by the Met Office with snowy showers and icy surfaces on the horizon.

Between 12pm on Tuesday, January 17 and 12pm on Wednesday 18 January the Met Office have alerted that conditions will be hazardous.

Some disruption will include: roads and railways affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services, injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Snow showers will affect these areas through Tuesday afternoon and continue in many places overnight, and into Wednesday morning. Accumulations of a couple of centimetres are likely at low levels, with higher ground anywhere is the region potentially seeing 5-10 cm, and up to 15 cm for the higher ground in Northern Ireland. In addition, icy stretches are likely to form following showers.

