Omagh Floral Art Society will hold their annual Christmas Floral Demonstration in St Columba’s Hall, Omagh on Thursday, December 5, at 7.30pm.

This event concludes the society’s 45th anniversary celebrations.

James Burnside, who comes with a wealth of talent and expertise, will deliver a demonstration titled ‘The Sparkle of Christmas’.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from any club member or people will be able to pay at the door.

The admission fee includes seasonal refreshments and a donation to a charity.

Everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy this festive event.

