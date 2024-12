Planning approval has been recommended for a special Christmas sign on a Co Tyrone arts centre.

Councillors on Mid Ulster District Council have given the go-ahead for the festive greeting ‘Merry Christmas’ to be displayed in English, Irish and Ulster Scots by a light projector onto the facade of the Burnavon Arts and Cultural Centre in Cookstown at set intervals.

A fourth image of a general winter scene will be displayed to complete the four-image cycle.

The projections will be displayed during the hours when the street lighting will be on which is approximately from 3.45pm until 8.30am the following morning.

Similar Christmas messages will be displayed on the Ranfurly House Arts and Visitor centre in Dungannon, the Cornmill Heritage Centre in Coalisland and the Bridewell Centre in Magherafelt.