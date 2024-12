A NEW sensory room, which offers a space of calm, interaction, and inclusion for all, has officially opened at Omagh Leisure Complex.

Available to book by members of the public, the ‘Sensory Room’ for children of all ages and abilities offers an array of state-of-the-art sensory equipment, including bubble tubes and fiber optic tails with colour-changing features, sensory floor tiles, a sequin board, an infinity mirror with lights and music, calming video projections and more.

Officially launched recently by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC), the exciting addition reinforces council’s ongoing commitment to making its facilities as accessible and inclusive as possible for all members of the community.

Funding for this project was partly provided by the Department for Communities (DfC) through its ‘Access and Inclusion Programme’.

Chair of FODC Councillor John McClaughry said that the council was ‘proud’ to promote accessibility and inclusivity across all local services and facilities.

“The Sensory Room at Omagh Leisure Complex is a fantastic new addition for families, providing a calm, engaging space,” he said.

“The room is designed to help children self-regulate while improving their visual, auditory, and tactile processing.

“It is also a welcoming space for adults seeking relaxation or an escape from stress. I encourage everyone who would benefit from this facility to take full advantage of it.”

Sessions last for 45 minutes and start on the hour. Use of the Sensory Room is free for Household Membership holders.

All bookings are private; ensuring exclusive use of the space during the session. A 15-minute interval between bookings allows staff to prepare the room for the next group.

To book the Sensory Room at Omagh Leisure Complex, please telephone reception directly on 02882 246711.

l More information is available at https://www.fermanaghomagh.com/services/health-wellbeing/leisure-complexes/omagh-leisure-complex/sensory-room