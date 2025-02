STRABANE independent councillor Raymond Barr has replaced Coca Cola with Palestine Cola at his bar, Christy’s, as part of his support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaign.

His decision comes amid calls from BDS Strabane for businesses in the town to phase out Coca Cola due to its operations in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory.

Cllr Barr has been actively seeking an alternative to Coca-Cola for months and eventually found a supplier in Sheffield-based Yaffa Ltd, which distributes Palestine Cola in the UK. The brand, owned by a Palestinian family in Sweden, directs all profits from its sales to aid war-affected children and families in Palestine.

Advertisement

Speaking about the transition, Cllr Barr expressed satisfaction with the product and its availability.

“I am now selling Palestine Cola and Palestine Sugar-Free Cola. I had been trying for a number of months to source an alternative to Coca-Cola and eventually came across Yaffa Ltd. So far, supply hasn’t been an issue, and the feedback on quality has been very good,” he said.

Cllr Barr also emphasised the importance of businesses having the option to actively support the BDS movement.

“I’m delighted this product has become available, as it gives people a real way to take action in support of Palestine,” he added.

A spokesperson for BDS Strabane praised Barr’s decision and encouraged other bars and restaurants in the area to follow suit.

“We’re asking businesses to temporarily stop selling Coca-Cola until the company ceases profiting from conflict,” they stated.