AN award named in memory of a young Strabane man who passed away in 2018, will be handed out in person for the first time later this month.

The annual ‘Davin Corrigan Legacy Award’ was launched in 2020 in celebration of Davin’s short life and the changes that have been implemented throughout the Western Trust following his passing.

Following his tragic death at the Grangewood facility in Derry in 2018, an inquest found failings by the Western Trust, RQIA and the Northern Ireland Adverse Incident Centre.

The Trust later issued a public apology.

The award ceremony, taking place at the Fir Trees Hotel in Strabane on November 27, will be the first time it has occurred in person, due to the pandemic.

Speaking about the Award Davin’s mother Aisling Corrigan said, “Davin was a unique and unforgettable son and brother.

“Everyone is welcome to attend the event and celebrate Davin.”

Previous winners of the Davin Corrigan Award have included The Forget Me Not Bereavement Suite Project at South West Acute Hospital and The Take Home Naloxone Programme at Altnagelvin Accident and Emergency.

The event is free to attend and tickets are available from the website www.eventbrite.ie.