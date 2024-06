By Alana Howland

AFTER a slow start, summer could finally be making its grand entrance in Tyrone… and with a bit of luck it’ll be here to stay!

Sunshine broke through the clouds to bring a pleasant day yesterday (Wednesday).

However, forecasters are predicting a warm weekend with temperatures possibly reaching 22C on Saturday, although with cloudy conditions.

Some places in Ireland could even potentially see highs of 24 degrees next week, a fantastic change considering it felt like December just a few chilly days ago.

According to the Met Office, the mini-heatwave will build up gradually in the North over the next few days as Thursday will see highs of 20C, before Monday’s high of 22C.

“Much of the country will be turning warmer than we have seen in recent weeks,” a spokesperson said.

“At first, some thicker cloud could bring some outbreaks of mostly light rain, this mainly affecting western, especially northwestern areas.

“However, for most, it will be dry throughout and likely to turn increasingly warm as we move into next week.

“There is a chance that this could persist for much of the rest of the period, turning increasingly hot, however by mid-next week we see a large range of outcomes.

“Some of which allow for a return of much cooler conditions and northerly winds for the latter part of next week. However, the trend toward much warmer conditions is preferred for now.”