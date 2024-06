THE Strule Education Campus has received a £50 million investment as part of a broader £254 million capital injection for schools in the upcoming financial year.

This funding is part of a series of educational investments announced by Education Minister Paul Givan, which includes new builds, extensions, and refurbishments, alongside a new curriculum-led investment programme.

Construction on the Strule Shared Education Campus, located on the former Lisanelly Army barracks site, is set to commence later this year. This major project will see five post-primary schools in Omagh relocate from their current town centre sites to the new campus.

Advertisement

In addition to the Strule Campus, two schools in east Tyrone will benefit from the £254 million allocation. Edendork Primary School is among seven primary schools receiving new builds and will relocate to the nearby historic Edendork Hall, one of the county’s most distinctive buildings.

Meanwhile, St John’s Kingisland near Coalisland will undergo major extension and refurbishment projects.

Minister Givan said 15 schools in total would benefit from new state-of-the art facilities.

“The investment will also provide a welcome boost to the construction industry over the next number of years,” he added.

“I also plan over the coming weeks to launch a series of targeted smaller scale investment programmes to support and enhance he deliver of the curriculum in our schools.

“It is my priority to ensure the educational experiences of as many children as possible across Northern Ireland are impacted positively by capital investment.”