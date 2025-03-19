This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

The Range set to open new store in Cookstown next month

  • 19 March 2025
The Range set to open new store in Cookstown next month
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 19 March 2025
Less than a minute

Retail giant The Range is to open a new store in Cookstown.

It is understood the new outlet will be based in the town’s Homebase store, which is set to close today.

The Range is currently advertising for staff on its website for its planned Cookstown store.

Advertisement

It will bring to 11 the number of The Range stores across the North.

The Irish News says the opening date for The Range’s first store in Co Tyrone has not been confirmed, but it is expected to open sometime next month.

Related posts:

Man and woman punched during attack in Cookstown pizza outlet Woman dies after crash on the main Dungannon to Cookstown road Witnesses believe they saw Cookstown man the night he disappeared

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn