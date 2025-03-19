The Range set to open new store in Cookstown next month

Retail giant The Range is to open a new store in Cookstown.
It is understood the new outlet will be based in the town’s Homebase store, which is set to close today.
The Range is currently advertising for staff on its website for its planned Cookstown store.
It will bring to 11 the number of The Range stores across the North.
The Irish News says the opening date for The Range’s first store in Co Tyrone has not been confirmed, but it is expected to open sometime next month.
