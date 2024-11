THE Riverine Project, which will link together Lifford and Strabane with a community park, moved a step closer to fruition after securing €16.7m of Peace Plus funding.

The Riverine shared space, which will bring together Lifford and Strabane and will include the creation of 30 acres of parklands and a new community pavilion building, developed through a cross-border partnership between Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council, received €16.7m PEACE Plus funding from the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

The Riverine Community Park’s eastern portion, which lies in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area, was approved by the council’s Planning Committee in February. The Tyrone side of the development will be a new open area of space, site access, amenity lighting and a bridge to the western section of the park at Lifford.

The overall project will connect the two currently separated lands on either side of the border with a new pedestrian and cycle bridge and a community parkland that aims to promote walking and cycling routes, bring the two communities together, and encourage greater levels of positive cross-community contact.

Welcoming the funding was West Tyrone MP Orfhlaith Begley, describing the project as ‘transformative’ for the Strabane.

The West Tyrone MP said, “I welcome today’s announcement by the Special EU Programmes Body that €16.7m of Peace Plus funding is being granted to deliver the long-awaited cross-border Riverine Project between Strabane and Lifford.

“The 30-acre project will see the development of an iconic shared parkland facility that will include a pavilion building to facilitate cultural activities, an adventure play area for young families, and a footbridge linking the towns of Strabane and Lifford.”

The Sinn Fein MP added, “This is a truly transformative investment for the Strabane and Lifford communities, and it comes on the back of ongoing work by Sinn Féin representatives to overcome earlier planning delays within An Bord Pleanála.”