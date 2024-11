A HEARING to decide on the timetable for a legal challenge against the A5 dual carriageway has been scheduled for Friday of next week (November 29) at the High Court in Belfast.

It follows a short initial hearing this morning which was attended by legal representatives for those objecting to the proposed £2.5 billion dual carriageway through Tyrone, as well as those in favour of the road project going ahead.

Objectors are seeking leave for a Judicial Review of the decision to allow construction of the road to go ahead.

Advertisement

There are understood to be nine applicants in the case.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) last week confirmed that it had received pre-action correspondence in relation to a potential legal challenge regarding the progression of the A5 Executive flagship project.

Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd, described the move as ‘extremely disappointing’. The DfI has said it will robustly oppose the legal challenge.

The formal legal objection was also greeted with with dismay by the Tyrone GAA ‘Enough is Enough’ group, which has been campaigning to have the road constructed without further delay.