TYRONE motorists are being advised to expect ‘significant’ traffic disruption on the Twelfth of July, with three major parades planned to take place in towns and villages across the county this Friday.

Benburb, Newtownstewart and Ballygawley will all experience varying degrees of congestion, diversions and parking restrictions as a result of Orange marches later this week, according to the PSNI.

Ahead of the parade in Newtownstewart, bands will assemble for feeder parades at 10.15am and leave from Methodist Lane, Old Douglas Road and Strabane Road.

Participants will make their

way to the demonstration field on Castle Brae for 2.30pm, along Baronscourt Road, Strabane Road and Main Street.

The return parade route is from Castle Brae at 3.30pm, along Moyle Road to Baronscourt Road for 5.30pm.

In the Clogher Valley, the parade in Ballygawley is scheduled to assemble from around 11am, as participants and supporters assemble at Church Street in preparation.

At around 12pm, it will leave Church Street and proceed along Main Street, Old Dungannon Road, Dungannon Road, Ballygawley Roundabout and Omagh Road, into the main demonstration field at Ballygawley roundabout for a service.

At around 3.30pm, the parade will leave the main demonstration field and proceed on its return journey towards Church Street and Grange Road. Dispersal is expected at around 5.30pm.

There will be parking restrictions along the parade route. Officers will be on the ground to manage the large numbers and traffic pressure.

Meanwhile, in Benburb, the parade is scheduled to assemble from around 11.30am from Benburb Community Playing Fields.

At around 12.30pm, the bands will make their way along Drumgose Road, Derryfubble Road, Main Street, and into the main demonstration field on Clonfeacle Road.

At around 4pm, the return parade will leave the main demonstration field and proceed along Main Street, Benburb and Drumflugh Road into Benburb (former) primary school. It is expected to disperse at around 5.30pm.

Police say officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic and to avoid potential delays.

Road users may wish to seek another route if not attending a parade.