Training company receives new fleet of electric cars

A TYRONE company that aims to help people from all backgrounds to develop their careers and achieve their ambitions has received six new electric vehicles from a well-known local car dealership.

The team at Pat Kirk Ltd in Omagh said they were delighted to supply the environmentally-friendly Nissan LEAFs to Strabane-based 21 Training, an organisation that helps school leavers, job seekers, employees and employers develop their skills with nationally recognised qualifications and employability support.

Those directly involved in the deal at Pat Kirk were managing director Peter McDermott, sales manager Andrew Crawford and business manager, Dean Harbison.

Mr McDermott said, “We are delighted to have secured this deal with 21 Training, a fantastic local business which helps many young and unemployed people in our area.

“It has been a pleasure working with Kieran Kennedy, Mia Coyle, and all the team at 21 Training. We hope this will be the start of a long and fruitful partnership.”

One of the programmes 21 Training is involved in is Apprenticeship NI. Tutors from the company will be using the vehicles when visiting employers and their employees across Northern Ireland across a wide range of sectors such as hair and beauty, manufacturing, food, hospitality, retail and warehousing.

Kieran Kennedy, chair of 21 Training, said, “We are delighted with our new fleet of electric vehicles. Our organisation is committed to delivering training with the lowest possible impact on the environment and using electric vehicles is one of a number of measures we are taking to reduce our carbon footprint in 2023.”

Serving communities from five locations across the west of the North, 21 Training aims to help people from all backgrounds to develop their careers and achieve their ambitions.