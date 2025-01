Funeral arrangements have been announced for a popular Tyrone woman who has died suddenly.

Arlene Hardy (nee Johnston) died yesterday at her home in Northland Village in Dungannon.

The mother-of-three will be buried on Saturday following a service at noon at St Anne’s Church in Dungannon.

The service will be preceded by a private family committal.

Arlene worked as a barmaid at Loughgall Football Club.

In an online tribute, a spokesperson for the Premiership club said it was with ‘heavy hearts’ those at the club had learned of Arlene’s death.

The spokesperson said the Dungannon woman was a ‘mother figure’ amongst staff and was ‘more than a barmaid to our customers’.

“Arlene will be sorely missed by everyone in the club but especially by her wee family. We will be keeping them in our thoughts. Rest easy Arlene,” the club’s statement ended.

Arlene’s family and friends are welcome at Dereck Marshall & Sons Funeral Home tomorrow, Friday, January 3, from 6pm to 9pm.

Her family have asked for no flowers but any donations if desired can be made payable to the National Deaf Children’s Society, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon, BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk.

Along with her three children, Arlene is survived by her mother Freda, brother Noel and sister Sharon.