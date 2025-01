MOURNERS gathered recently at Mountjoy Presbyterian Church for a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of Robert Samuel (Raymond) Porter.

Mr Porter passed away at his home in Mountjoy surrounded by his loving family. He was 92-years-old.

Throughout the Service of Thanksgiving, Rev Jonathan Cowan remembered Mr Porter as a man who “loved laughter, family and friends.”

Rev Cowan said, “We have gathered here today to thank God for Mr Raymond Porter. How do you sum up nearly 93 years in a few moments?”

Having grown up in a large family, Rev Cowan said this made Raymond the man he was.

“He was a man with a warm smile and a good sense of humour,” said Rev Cowan. “He was always witty and could be depended on for a humorous one-liner. He was always great company and you could depend on him. He loved laughter, family and friends.

“As we reflect on Raymond’s life today, we thank God for the example he was to all of us.”

Mr Porter enjoyed 62 years of marriage with his wife, Joan. They had three daughters, Dawn, Janice and Helen.

Rev Cowan described Mr Porter’s life as “a life well-loved, lived grounded in faith, fun, farming… and of course, bowls!”

“Raymond had working hands,” said Rev Cowan. “Working on the farm here in Mountjoy, he enjoyed all aspects of farm life, especially his pedigree Simmental herd which he established in 1983, and then of course, his pedigree Texel sheep. He was a good herdsman and that was something he was proud of.”

Rev Cowan remembered Mr Porter as a ‘friend to everyone’ who had a ‘sparkle in his eye’.

“He was always filled with good fun and humour,” said Rev Cowan.

“But no tribute to Raymond would be complete without mentioning those bowling hands he had.”

Rev Cowan recalled how Mr Porter would often travel the length and breadth of the province playing bowls.

“One of his greatest achievements was winning the Champion of Champions in Bangor in 1993. He was a great bowler who had fabulous hands.”

Reflecting on Mr Porter’s life, Rev. Cowan described him as a ‘steady, reliable man who always made an effort’.

Concluding the service, Mr Porter’s family paid tribute to those who cared for Mr Porter throughout the last six weeks of his life.

After the funeral, Mr Porter’s remains were laid to rest in the adjoining Mountjoy Presbyterian Church cemetery.