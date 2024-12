ONE CAR has been completely destroyed and another damaged after a suspected arson attack in Moy this morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the vehicles were set alight in the Oakfield Drive area at 4.45am earlier today.

Sergeant Lowry said, “Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the flames were extinguished.

“It is believed that the fire was started deliberately in a black Toyota Rav 4, which was completely destroyed and then spread to a grey coloured Peugeot 307 which was parked close by.

“This is being treated as arson and I am appealing to anyone who noticed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 204 24/12/24.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.