Tyrone activist issues warning

“UNLESS drastic action is taken, local disabled people are going to die this winter as a result of the cost of living crisis – and that is simply a fact.”

This is the harrowing warning given to the TyroneHerald by Dermot Devlin, a disabled rights campaigner and activist from Omagh.

Dermot explained how the pervasive financial pressure – which has already broken thousands of families across the North – will weigh even more heavily on people with disabilities, who, on average, have an additional expenditure of almost £600 per month. Without decisive government action, said Dermot, some of these people will die.

“Many disabled people have essential equipment that needs to be kept powered constantly, and doing this means using more electric and, ultimately, spending more money,” he stated.

In a sobering and enlightening address made to a meeting of the ‘Omagh Cost of Living Crisis Campaign’ recently, Dermot shed light on how these costs stack up.

“Wheelchairs, assisted breathing equipment, constant heating, frequent baths, the list goes on. There are a lot of extra costs that just wouldn’t occur to you unless you heard it from the people themselves,” he said.

And this is the end to which Dermot works; he relates the problems of disabled people within our community who, in many cases, would otherwise struggle to have their voices heard.

“I consider myself very lucky because I have a strong support system around me.

“However, many disabled people do not have the same financial and social support that I do.

“These are the people who are scared of the cold months to come,” said Dermot.

Dermot sees a functioning Executive as the most powerful and effective way of helping these people. However, as we know too well, as long as the DUP-maintained paralysis of our devolved institutions continues, there is little hope of relief of any kind coming from Stormont.

“People are being pushed further toward and, unfortunately, beneath the poverty line. They need help now,” said Dermot.

“PIPS (Personal Independence Payment) are not keeping up with the rate of inflation.

“There was a 3.1 per-cent rise in Universal Credit and PIP earlier this year, however, inflation is forecast at 9.5 per-cent over the next year. These are massive cuts in real terms. The benefits system needs revised, and quick.”

Dermot also noted the perverse rules governing eligibility for the ‘warm homes discount’.

“The warm homes discount entitles a person to £140 in home heating costs, not, however, if that person is receipt of PIP.

“Against the reality of real-term benefit losses – which tally to around £500 per year – receiving £140 for heating isn’t a cure-all for people’s financial problems, but it might just help them keep their heads above water.”

The picture Dermot paints is one of a bad situation which is getting worse with each day. As the mercury drops, so do the odds of people being able to finance all their essential needs.

“Heat or eat is not rhetoric or cliche – it is a vital decision which confronts many ordinary people.”

Dermot urged everyone to be mindful of the needs of those around them.

“If you have a neighbour – disabled or otherwise – who you think might be struggling, check on them. Do what you can to help.

“But it is our politicians who really need to take responsibility for what is going on. We need the Executive back in order to provide the proper help for those in need.”