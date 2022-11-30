Tyrone people urged to stand with striking health workers

PEOPLE across Tyrone have been urged to show their support for UNISON health workers who have overwhelmingly voted to take strike action next month.

Andy McKane, joint-chair of UNISON in Fermanagh and Omagh, made the call after a ballot of the trade union’s membership in the North revealed that 97 per-cent of those who voted backed taking industrial action for better pay and conditions.

Mr McKane said that the union’s 26,000 members in the North would initially start industrial action on December 5, with full strike action planned for December 12.

He said that, for now, the UNISON strike was separate to that being taken by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) next month, but said that the various unions may coordinate their actions at a later stage. Urging local people to show their support for health workers, Mr McKane said, “Stand with us so that we can care for you in your time of need.”

The union representative said he was announcing the industrial action with “a heavy heart”.

He said, “This was not our first choice rather our last option. We are doing this out of concern for our loved ones, our communities and our colleagues who are leaving wholesale.

“We are also doing this for our young people who want to go into nursing but choose other professions due to the poor pay and student loans which will need repaid.”

Mr McKane said UNISON was taking action to save the NHS.

He added, “We are sick listening to multi-millionaire politicians telling us there is no money for a decent pay rise for those who care for the sick. It is hard to believe that in 2022 healthcare staff can’t afford to heat their home or feed their children. It is about time this government got its priorities right.”