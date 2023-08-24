UDR man’s widow recalls IRA murder 40 years later

THE widow of a UDR soldier from Castlederg killed by the IRA 40 years ago has said he remains an integral part of her life.

Ronnie Finlay, who was a corporal in 6 UDR, was shot ten times by the Provisional IRA as he finished his day’s work at the Adria Factory in Strabane on August 23, 1983.

Speaking to the UH this week, his widow, Elizabeth Morris, said, “It’s hard to believe that it has been 40 years ago since he was taken from us. Ronnie was just a young man; he was 32-years-old.”

Elizabeth said she was left to raise their baby and two young children at home on her own.

She added, “That was very tough in those days.”

Cpl Finlay had just left his civilian job when a motorcycle pulled up.

Elizabeth said, “The Provisional IRA shot him ten times, and then just sped off. It was like a killing that the mafia would do. My family and I visit Ronnie’s grave all the time, and we talk to him when we do. He’s never not been a part of us, he remains an integral part of our lives.”

Vividly recalling the day her husband died, she said, “I had his dinner ready, and he was a bit late. I was keeping it warm under the grill. “I stepped outside and saw a police car racing past before a friend arrived.

“My friend said to me, ‘Are you all right?’ and I replied, ‘Yes, why?’ and she then said ‘Have you the TV on?’ and I said, ‘No.’

“Then she said, ‘You better sit down… I’ve something to tell you.

“I collapsed when I heard. It is a pain that I will never forget.

“Ronnie was a great man, and he gave his life for his country. The terrorists who did it were cowards; their work was murder, his work was bringing home a hard-earned wage from the factory (Adria), and of providing for his family.”

Elizabeth added, “I am comforted that, on this being his anniversary, his former UDR CGC colleagues have come together to give thanks for his life, to hold an act of remembrance and guard of honour at his graveside in Newtownstewart, and we are thankful for clergy input also.”

Kenny Donaldson, director of local victims’ group SEFF, said, “Ronnie Finlay’s family are respected members of SEFF and are attached to our West Tyrone Gateway service, delivered from Newtownstewart.

“Ronnie was a soft target for republicans who had, no doubt, been monitoring his movements to-and-from his place of work. What they did was not an act of war… There was nothing noble in murdering a father of three young children, who was doing his best in difficult times to provide for his family.”

Mr Donaldson added, “There was always an alternative to sectarian and ethnic-inspired murder, and we will always challenge those deniers of history who try to suggest otherwise.”