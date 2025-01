Police have issued an urgent appeal for information about a missing Tyrone man.

The PSNI say they are concerned for the whereabouts of 58-year-old Keith Todd from the Victoria Bridge area.

Keith was last seen at approximately 9pm last night leaving his home address.



A police spokesperson said: “Keith is described as 6ft, medium build, grey: blonde hair and believed to be wearing dark clothing, navy crocs and a grey/ black coat. If you have seen Mr Todd or know of his whereabouts please contact police quoting ref 899, 16/01/25.”