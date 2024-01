PALESTINE Solidarity Campaign members in Omagh marked New Year’s Day with a vigil in protest at the deaths of thousands of civilians in Gaza.

On the steps of Omagh courthouse, group members read out the names of more than 100 of the 10,000 Gazan children who have been killed, or are lost under rubble and presumed dead, as the Israeli attacks continue.

Two dozen small white bundles were also placed on the pavement to represent the babies slaughtered in Gaza.

Spokesperson Anton McCabe said, “The bundles brought home to us how tiny and helpless the victims were – they were a really powerful reminder.”

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign in Omagh will continue to protest until the conflict ends, according to Mr McCabe.

“We are proud that voices are being raised in Omagh that say – ceasefire now,” he said. “The New Year is bringing suffering to the people of Gaza and we will not stop until the horror ends.”