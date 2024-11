WOMEN across Tyrone are being encouraged to take part in a survey focusing on their health needs and the challenges around women’s healthcare.

The Women’s Health Survey for Northern Ireland, part-funded by the Department of Health, is the first phase of a public listening exercise with women in the North.

The survey is being carried out by the School of Nursing & Midwifery at Queen’s University, Belfast, in partnership with Derry Well Women, and its purpose is to hear directly from women about their specific health needs and experiences to help shape planning for women’s health services.

Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt, said, “It is very clear to me that women’s health issues must be given more focus, and this survey is a significant step along that journey.

“This is a prime opportunity for women to tell us directly about the challenges and barriers you face when it comes to your health, and to have a say in how services can be shaped in Northern Ireland in the future to improve health and wellbeing.

“I would encourage all women to take a few minutes to discuss, share and complete this survey over the coming months.”

The survey will collect anonymous data on a range of topics including women’s priorities for their health, barriers to accessing health services and how women’s voices are integrated into the planning and delivery of healthcare services.

Women aged 16 and over are encouraged to participate, ensuring that their voices are heard and that the realities of women’s health across Northern Ireland are fully represented.

The survey will close on January 31, 2025.