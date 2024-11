OMAGH Accies produced another frustrating performance in Energia All-Ireland League 2C on Saturday as they returned from Enniscorthy empty handed after suffering a 48-27 defeat.

The match summed up Omagh’s season thus far with some good periods perforated by moments of ill-discipline and errors that not only killed their momentum but it also handed the initiative back to their hosts who were only too happy to oblige.

“It was a wee bit disappointing today,” admitted Accies captain, Matthew Clyde. “It was pretty frustrating because ill-discipline cost us. Credit to Enniscorthy, they played well, scored some good tries, but it’s a wee bit disappointing.

“It’s hard to win games if you’re giving away penalties because it swings momentum at pretty key moments, which makes it difficult for ourselves.”

The game started off on an even footing with Josh Kyle knocking over two penalties in place of unavailable duo, Scott Elliott and Conor Spencer, while Scorthy dotted down for an unconverted effort to leave it 5-6 after just five minutes.

Jim White then doubled the home side’s tally to send them into a 10-6 lead which itself was doubled a short time later when Daniel Pim dotted down for a try converted by Rhyan Whelan who also kicked a penalty before he made it 23-6 with another three-pointer.

Omagh regrouped at the start of the second half with Matthew Eccles scoring a try, converted by Kyle before Whelan kicked another penalty for Scorthy.

Eccles and the Accies responded with another try, again converted by Kyle to leave just six points between the sides, but the home side bounced back in style with Whelan scoring an unconverted bonus point try before he kicked a penalty to extend his side’s lead to 14 points.

The Accies hopes of earning something from their long trip to County Wexford were all but over at that stage and when Tony Ryan touched down for another try converted by Whelan any hope was ended.

Eccles did complete his hat-trick before the end with another try converted by Kyle but there was to be no silver lining of a fourth try bonus point as Scorthy completed the scoring at the death when James Doyle crossed the whitewash and Whelan converted to make it 48-27.

The Accies had started the day just one point behind Enniscorthy in the table but ended it six points adrift and third from bottom of the standings, five points above both Tullamore and Bruff ahead of the visit of table-topping Midleton this coming Saturday.