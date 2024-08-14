ACL Div 2 round-up: Beragh dispatch with Drumragh

ACL DIVISION TWO ROUND-UP

Drumragh 2-7 Beragh 3-14

BERAGH produced the football that they are capable of on Friday night to record a convincing victory away to a Drumragh side who remain at the foot of the Intermediate table.

The Red Knights lad down a marker from the word go with their first score proving to be a Craig McSweeney goal. Tommy Murphy did get a first half major for the Sarsfields but six points from the boot of Conor Owens was followed by a Cathal Owens goal on the stroke of half-time to leave it 2-8 to 1-5.

Niall McCarney found the net for the hosts in the second half with Eoin Montgomery and Murphy supplying points but they were always chasing the game. Conor Owens got his side’s third goal and he added a couple of points as did Cathal Owens with Oran Treacy also on target.

Owen Roes 1-10 Rock 1-9

OWEN Roes managed to collect two vital league points in their quest to ensure safety but they were made to fight until the final whistle at home to Rock on Friday evening.

Ronan McNulty gave the home side the perfect start with a goal in the first attack off the game but minutes later Rock had the ball in the back of the net at the opposite end of the field courtesy of Thomas Mackle. Cathal McShane and Brendan Boggs had Owen Roes points but it was Rock who shaded the opening period thanks to scores from Shea Daly, Shane Murphy and Conor McGarrity.

With both defences playing well scores proved more difficult to com by in the second half. Murphy and Aidan McGarrity registered for Rock with Owen Roes sole marksman proving to be McShane. Four points helped the home side get on level terms before the Tyrone attacker took his personal haul to 0-7 with a priceless last minute winner.

Gortin 0-17 Aghyaran 1-14

THIS was the game of the night in Intermediate football last Friday between two of the top sides in the division and it certainly didn’t disappoint with Gortin grabbing an injury time equaliser to move clear at the summit.

It was the home side who just had their noses in front at halftime 0-7 to 0-6 with Liam Og Mossey hitting a trio of points and Ruairi Keenan and Mark Havlin also on target, Ronan McHugh with four points for the St.Davogs.

The lead changed hands in the third quarter thanks to Aghyaran points from Ethan McHugh (3) and Tommy Dolan, Mossey and Sean Og McAleer with Gortin scores. With ten minutes to go Ethan McHugh scored the only goal of the game only for Gortin to respond to take the lead through Mossey and Peter Keenan. Dermot McHugh levelled and Ronan McHugh put Aghyaran in front in injury time but Odhran Brolly had the final say.

Greencastle 1-9 Moortown 1-13

MOORTOWN have struggled for consistency this season to date but they got things right at Greencastle on Friday to deservedly take the spoils on a night when they were the only side in the top seven to record a win.

Dan McCrory’s goal proved to be the scored that divided the two sides at halftime with Greencastle leading 1-4 to 0-6 after Mark Carson, Enda Clarke, Liam Lawn and Shea Lawn had registered for their respective sides.

Riam Smith and Paul Quinn had second half points for the St.Malachys while the Lawn brothers finished with 0-5 apiece but it was Conor McVeigh’s goal that put a bit of daylight between the two teams. Ryan Gumley, Carson and Enda McKenna were also among the scores for Greencastle but the points deservedly went to the Loughshore.

Derrylaughan 1-12 Stewartstown 1-12

DERRYLAUGHAN missed out on the opportunity to close the gap at the top of the table but it could have been worse for them as they staged a dramatic late comeback to salvage a draw at the Loughshore against Stewartstown.

The Harps got off to a whirlwind start with an early Stephen Talbot goal. Tomas Carney, Shane Scullion and Stephen McGrath responded with points for the Kevin Barrys but efforts from Macaulay Quinn, Dan Lowe and Dylan McElhatton left the visitors 1-7 to 0-6 in front at the interval.

Carney and Lowe traded points on the restart before the former had another brace to close the gap going int the final quarter. Three in a row from Shea Burke, Lowe and Gerard O’Neill left Stewartstown six clear with eight minutes to play and it looked all over bar the shouting. Derrylaughan and Carney had other ideas though as he converted two frees followed by an injury time penalty before scoring the equaliser from play.

Naomh Eoghan 1-7 Fintona 0-6

THIS was a proverbial four pointer with Naomh Eoghan making home advantage count to climb level with Fintona in the table although both of them still remain in the danger zone.

It took eleven minutes for the opening score to arrive via Conor Langan and the home side were three to the good by the end of the opening quarter through Damian Coyle and Langan again. Aaron McCarney got the Pearses challenge up and running and late scores from Oran Hughes and McCarney left it 0-4 each at halftime.

Fintona failed to register in the third quarter as Naomh Eoghan moved three ahead through a Langan brace either side of one from Shea Gallagher. McCarney finally opened their second half account but they were to add just another point with a Tiernan Mayse goal four minutes from time proving to be decisive.

Moy 0-8 Cookstown 1-6

MOY went into this game as joint leaders while Cookstown were joint second from bottom off the table but the Father Rocks turned the formbook on its head with a deserved victory.

A Tiernan Toner first half goal proved to be the crucial score for Cookstown on the night. Matthew Carberry, Michael McElhatton and Niall McMurray had points for the visitors who led 1-4 to 0-6 at halftime, Ryan Lavery, Ryan Coleman, Jamie Coleman and Eoin McGeary among the Moy marksmen.

The second half proved to be poor with both sides managing only two points each but the visitors won’t be too worried about that. Ryan Coleman and Declan Conroy were the Moy scorers with Carberry an McElhatton finishing with 0-5 between them for the delighted Father Rocks.