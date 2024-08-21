ACL Div 3 round-up: Glenelly ease past the Derg

ACL DIVISION THREE- SUNDAY ROUND-UP

Castlederg 0-5 Glenelly 3-13

CASTLEDERG welcomed a St Joseph’s side that impressed en route to securing joint fourth place in the league table alongside Eskra.

Advertisement

Glenelly’s productive season earned them 25 league points, one behind third-placed Killeeshil.

The St Joseph’s were comfortable victors on this occasion over a below par St Eugene’s but it’s still been a pretty decent league year too for Castlederg who concluded with ninteen points in joint sixth place. The St Eugene’s and St Joseph’s now have the championship to concentrate upon.

Garrett O’Neill and Lorcan McCullagh both contributed 1-2 to the St Joseph’s cause on Sunday, with Ronan O’Kane claiming 1-1.

Glenelly led by 2-5 to 0-3 at half-time and the St Joseph’s wrapped up matters by tagging on a further 1-8 to that tally.

Nathan McLaughlin (0-4), Cathal O’Neill, Cathal Nicholas, Cormac McConnell and Cormac McBride landed points overall to complete the scoring for the St Joseph’s.

Brackaville 1-12 Killyman 5-5

THERE were plenty of scores on show for this tussle between Brackaville and Killyman as the St Mary’s produced a rousing second half revival to clinch their second win of the campaign.

Advertisement

Sunday’s round seventeen contest saw the home Roes lead by five points over half-time but Killyman turned the tables on Brackaville as the closing 30 minutes unfolded. The St Mary’s netted five times as Cathal McGahan led their charge with two goals.

McGahan was also involved in several good moves that yielded subsequent scores for the St Mary’s.

Brackaville tried to rally and did strike for a goal alongside some points from Gary Ferguson, Shea Fee, Dale McSorley and company but Shea Gates, Sean Donnelly and Gary Hamill(1-2) sent home three-pointers at the opposite end to keep Killyman in pole position.

Both teams can now set their sights firmly on the championship and Brackaville are first into action against Augher.

Brocagh 3-7 Aghaloo 5-15

ON a day when Drumquin clinched league glory at Donaghmore, Brocagh and Aghaloo met on the sunny loughshore where the guests ran out clear-cut winners to make it fifteen wins from 16 games.

Aghaloo’s tally matched Drumquin’s 30-point total but the Tones recorded that recent league win over the O’Neill’s which decided the title. The likes of Ruairi McGlone, Jody McGlone, Niall McElroy, Tiernan Donnelly plus team-mates have contributed a steady supply of scores for Aghaloo this season and this continued during Sunday’s fixture.

Brocagh battled bravely against Aghaloo here and the Emmets scored 3-4 in the first 30 minutes. James McKiver bagged 2-2 in that time, with Dean Canavan netting and Mickey Hughes landing 0-3.

James McKiver chipped over two more points in the second 30 minutes and Aidan Dorman also pointed. Aghaloo, meantime, were turning the scoreboard over at a faster rate as they sealed that 15th win.

Clann na nGael 0-9 Errigal Ciaran III 2-8

THE main Division Three league programme wrapped up ahead of the championship when Errigal Ciaran III claimed a seventh success of the season on Monday evening.

Errigal Ciaran arrived in a decent vein of recent form after a few mixed results earlier during the summer and they scored two goals to hold off hosts Clann na nGael here. Shane Donaghy and Ruairi O’Sullivan got the major scores plus O’Sullivan sent over three points too.

Donaghy had a point brace as the Dunmoyle team established a winning platform in the game. Jarlath Harte, Connor McAleer and Cathair Quinn supplied single scores for the visitors. Padraig Kerlin plus Shea Brown among others had been in good scoring form for Clann na nGael the previous weekend and the home forwards found their range with nine points. Those Errigal goals, though, settled matters.

Tattyreagh 2-11 Urney 0-7

ST PATRICK’S got back to winning ways in round seventeen of the league on Sunday as they defeated Urney by a ten-point margin.

It’s been a challenging season for the St Columba’s but they again battled with spirit here before the championship moves closer into focus. The Tatts laid down a solid first half foundation through an interval advantage of 2-5 to 0-3 and the St Patrick’s were able to consolidate matters after that. Enda Gormley and Mickey Allen notched the St Patrick goals plus there were point braces for Cathal Darcy and Eoin McGinn.

Danny Doherty and Keith Nelis got among the points for Urney but Keelan McDonagh(0-3), Johnny Harkin(0-2), Callum Leonard and Aidan Martin wrapped up the returns on Tattyreagh’s side of the scoreboard. It was a welcome win for the St Patrick’s as they too prepare for championship football.

Derrytresk 1-7 Augher 1-9

TWO points divided these two teams in loughshore country as Augher emerged with their ninth victory of the season.

Both teams maybe had thoughts on championship matters on the near horizon and indeed Augher meet Brackaville this weekend in the preliminary round contest. The St Macartan’s were happy to sign off league duty on Sunday with a win and move into championship mode with an added two points garnered in the table. It was a tight affair against Derrytresk and one that could have swung either way.

Darragh Kavanagh proved to be the main source of scores for the St Macartan’s with a goal plus six points to help his side over the winning line.

Tiernan McElroy and Ronan McElroy also got on the St Macartan’s score list. Odhran Hughes netted for Derrytresk and Hughes converted a range of tidy points as well to bolster the home side’s account.