ACL Div 3 round-up: Monday night win for Sigersons

All-County League Division Three Round-Up

Strabane 1-13 Errigal Ciaran III 2-9

THE Sigersons welcomed Errigal Ciaran to Strabane on Monday evening and the home side recorded a slender one-point victory as they moved joint fifth in the table.

Strabane had been beaten by Aghaloo in their midweek game, whereas Errigal III won their fixture against Killyman. Both teams were determined to enhance their standings with just three rounds of matches remaining following this round fourteen encounter. Errigal very nearly gained something for their efforts but Strabane got over the winning line by a whisker in the end.

Ruairi O’Sullivan, who notched 3-3 for Errigal Ciaran in round thirteen, scored 1-3 here and Davy Harte contributed 1-1. Darren Carson(0-2), Matt McCarney, Colm Mellon and Damien ‘Dasher’ McDermott sent over the remaining away points. Strabane’s 1-13 return comprised six Oran McGrath points alongside a Martin McAdams goal plus Haydn McNamee(0-3), Kelvin Nelson, Oisin McGillion, Ethan Corry and Conal Crawford also landed home scores.

Donaghmore III 1-12 Castlederg 3-6

CASTLEDERG and Donaghmore III shared the league points following a closely contested tie at the St Patrick’s base on Monday evening.

The St Patrick’s and St Eugene’s met for this round fourteen contest as a busy weekend on the fixture front drew to a conclusion. The St Eugene’s had no game in midweek and Donaghmore were denied by Augher the previous Thursday. Donaghmore have been making steady progress this year and that continued here at home to a Castlederg team enjoying a pretty productive campaign on their own behalf.

Daire Corry converted five frees for the St Eugene’s, with Caelaf McMenamin, Paddy Lynch and Mark Corry(1-1) getting goals for the visitors. Donaghmore found the net once via Oisin Howell who also claimed two points. Sean McCaul scored three points and Chris Hughes had one plus point braces came courtesy of Dan Baird, Caolan Quinn and Rory McGee.

Brocagh 3-7 Glenelly 2-17

GLENELLY returned quickly to winning form despite a spirited Brocagh performance on the loughshore in a game that produced five goals all told.

Both these teams had been defeated in mid-week matches and it was the St Joseph’s who emerged with a win that sees them occupy fifth place in the table on 19 points. Brocagh, though, can reflect on a better effort in their second match in four days. James McKiver(2-1) pocketed two of the home goals, with Mickey Hughes(1-4) getting the other one alongside four points as well. Owen Canavan and Daniel Deehan pointed too.

The St Joseph’s did enough to seal the victory in the concluding half with Jamie McCrory and company driving them on. Cathal O’Neill(2-1) scored both goals as Nathan McLaughlin and Lorcan McCullagh shared an eight-point return. Conor McAneney, Eoghan McConnell and Ronan O’Kane had point braces to boot. Garrett O’Neill and Thomas Coyle also pointed.

Killeeshil 3-16 Brackaville 0-8

THE host St Mary’s kept up their pursuit of Drumquin and Aghaloo with this clear-cut victory at home to Brackaville on Saturday.

Killeeshil had won their round 13 contest away at Glenelly in mid-week and the St Mary’s followed up in good style on home soil. Brackaville battled away but the Roes were unable to match the scoring rate of the home team as Killeeshil established a match winning advantage. Saturday’s win currently leaves the St Mary’s located in third place on 22 points as the closing three rounds approach.

Michael O’Neill, Luke Donnelly, Paul O’Neill, Cormac Donaghy and company had supplied scores as the St Mary’s triumphed in mid-week. They were among the mix as Killeeshil claimed a second win in a short space of time to maintain that drive forward in third place. Round 15 this weekend is then followed by two rounds within a week to complete the main league schedule.

Eskra 1-13 Urney 0-8

A MIDWEEK-win for Eskra at Brackaville kept the Emmets well placed in fourth spot and they continued in winning mode at home to Urney.

The St Columba’s staged a resilient display and Eskra had to work hard at claiming the upperhand. The Emmets did find the only goal of proceedings and they tagged on some extra points to get the job done here. The St Columba’s can take encouragement from their efforts here ahead of the last few league matches plus the championship getting closer on the horizon.

Joe McCarroll and Cathal Meegan among others have been providing a steady supply of scores for Eskra over the course of the season. Those scores again helped to seal a tenth league win thus far and a 21-point tally for the fourth-placed side. The St Columba’s are at the wrong end of the table but they will strive to finish the campaign on a higher note.

Clann na nGael 0-11 Derrytresk 1-8

IT was honours even in North Tyrone on Saturday afternoon after Clann na nGael and Derrytresk served up a close encounter that at least yielded some reward for each of the teams.

Derrytresk won their Wednesday match and travelled to take on a Clann na nGael side looking for better fortune following a midweek reversal at Drumquin. A decent tussle unfolded and the teams could not be separated by the conclusion of matters at the round fourteen juncture.

Keanan Donaghy netted what proved to be the only goal of the game and Donaghy tagged on a point too for Derrytresk. Caolan Corr claimed three points on behalf of the guests and Liam Slater landed a brace along the way as well. Terence McCaughey, Shea Browne, Aaron Devine and team-mates maintained Clann na nGael’s efforts over the two games that concluded with that league point on Saturday.

Killyman 1-14 Tattyreagh 1-17

THE St Mary’s and the Tatts met in Killyman where a tight contest went the way of the St Patrick’s by a three-point margin at the finish of play.

Killyman were defeated in their midweek match at Errigal Ciaran and Tattyreagh had no game. Saturday’s encounter was keenly contested and both camps kept their respective sides of the scoreboard ticking over at a steady rate. The teams scored a goal each on the day but Tattyreagh managed to muster a few more points as the likes of Keelan McDonagh, Mickey Allen, Aidan Martin and team-mates aim to build on the win as August unfolds.

The St Mary’s can take positives from this display and their increased level of scoring struck a promising note as Enda McGahan, Gary Hamill and company continue to lead the line. The St Mary’s can look forward to the closing league rounds ahead of championship time up ahead soon as well.

Errigal Ciaran III 3-11 Killyman 0-5

THE St Mary’s visited Errigal Ciaran at Cardinal MacRory Park where the home team posted a fourth league win following three goals netted on the night by Ruairi O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan tagged on three points to his trio of goals for an impressive 3-3 return in Thursday’s round thirteen fixture. These two are set to meet again in the championship and the St Mary’s will be looking to make it a much closer encounter then. Killyman got scores on the board from Shea Gates, Enda McGahan and Gary Hamill among others but the St Mary’s were chasing the game as play progressed.

Colm Mellon sent over four points for Errigal Ciaran, with Shane Donaghy, Connor McAleer, Pierce Mullin and Kevin Hughes supplying scores to supplement Ruairi O’Sullivan’s lead 3-3 contribution. The visiting St Mary’s kept trying but Errigal Ciaran had the league points secured ahead of their second outing at the start of this week.

Augher 2-9 Donaghmore III 2-5

THE home St Macartan’s pulled out enough scores in the process of surviving a spirited challenge from the visiting St Patrick’s side to recapture winning ways after some recent reversals.

Donaghmore pushed hard to try and get something tangible from the round thirteen tie at Fr Hackett Park but the St Patrick’s were reeled in before the finish. It was a seventh league win so far for the St Macartan’s and the St Patrick’s can take encouragement too from their efforts on the evening as a busy August programme got underway.

Ryan Mullan and Sean McCaul netted goals for the St Patrick’s, with Shane Mulgrew(0-2), Dan Baird, Rory McGee and McCaul supplying points. Dara Kavanagh was the chief point scorer for the St Macartan’s on six plus Jarlath McNamee and Tiernan McElroy both found the net. Donaghmore remained right in the mix and it was only late on that Augher secured success.