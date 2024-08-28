ACL Div1 round-up: Late Murray point sends Carmen into semis

ALL-COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION ONE- SUNDAY ROUND-UP

Pomeroy 0-8 Carrickmore 0-9

TIARNAN Murray proved to be the Carrickmore hero at Plunkett Park on Sunday afternoon when he struck for the winning point three minutes into injury time for a win that saw his club pip Killyclogher for the last semi final spot based on the head to head result.

In terrible conditions both sides struggled for scores with the Plunketts shading the opening half 0-3 to 0-2 thanks to points from Ronan Duffin (2) and Callum Lagan, Murray and Danny Fullerton the marksmen for Carrickmore.

Fullerton twice traded points with Ryan Loughran on the restart as did Ruairi Loughran and Lorcan Kilpatrick. With time running out a Lorcan McGarrity point had the visitors in front only for Duffin to level matters. It looked like ending in a stalemate until Murray had the final say.

Clonoe 2-7 Dromore 0-11

CLONOE ensured that they will have home advantage for their sudden death relegation playoff with neighbours Coalisland after goals won the day for them against Dromore at O’Rahilly Park.

The home side got off to the perfect start when the first score of the game proved to be a James Taggart goal. The St.Dympnas hit back with points from Caolan Slevin (2), Colm MacRory and Emmet O’Neill before Ryan Quinn grabbed a second Clonoe major. Dromore though closed the half out on top with points from Ruairi Sludden (2) and Niall Sludden to lead 0-8 to 2-1.

Sky Huang, Gavin Teague and keeper Mark McGale were the Dromore second half scorers with Connor McAliskey and PJ Lavery responding for the hosts. The visitors held a slender advantage going into the last three minutes but Clonoe dug out a win with scores from McAliskey and Darragh McGrath.

Omagh 0-8 Trillick 3-7

THERE was nothing at stake here at Healy Park as defending league champions Trillick signed of their campaign with a convincing victory against Omagh.

The Reds attention will now turn to their defence of the O’Neill Cup and they will be content enough with the way that they played here. James Garrity, Ryan Gray and defender Rory Brennan got the goals for the St.Macartans.

Conor O’Donnell top scored for Omagh with 0-4 to his name, a tally that was matched by Lee Brennan for Trillick with Finbar Taggart getting a brace and Oisin Millar also on target for the St.Endas. Daire Gallagher and Ciaran Daly were Trillick’s other marksmen on the day.

Loughmacrory 0-9 Donaghmore 2-12

TWO sides in a midtable position went head to head here with Donaghmore coming out on top on their travels to leapfrog Loughmacrory ad finish in 8th place.

It was nip and tuck throughout the first half with the sides locked together on 0-5 each at the short whistle. Ronan Cassidy, Conor Cush, James McCann and Conor O’Neill were the Donaghmore marksmen with Gareth Donaghy and the returning Cathaoir Gallagher on target for the St.Theresas.

Cassidy and Noah Grimes exchanged points with Donaghy and Cathaoir Gallagher on the restart before Donaghmore assumed control. Grimes had a brace of points either side of a Cormac McCann goal before defender Ben Hughes put the issue beyond any doubt with another major.

Coalisland 1-19 Eglish 3-7

IT has been a disappointing league campaign for Coalisland but at least they ended the regular season with a win although they must now travel to old rivals Clonoe in a sudden death relegation playoff.

After losing to Killyclogher on Friday night it meant that Eglish were destined to finish bottom but they gave it a real go here. All three of their goals from Conor McCann, Ryan Bradley and Seamus Muldoon came in the first half. It was Coalisland though who led by the minimum margin thanks to a Stephen McNally goal coupled with points from Caothair Quinn, Tiernan Quinn and Donal Sheeran.

Sheeran and Tiernan Quinn hit 0-3 each on the restart as Eglish failed to register in the third quarter. McCann and Dan Muldoon did have second half points for the St.Patricks but efforts from Sean L Corr, Sheeran and defender Mark Hamilton ensured a Fianna victory.

The other three games in division one all ended in facile wins for Errigal Ciaran, Dungannon and Galbally who have all made the league semi finals. Odhran Robinson (2), Joe Oguz and Bryan Horisk got the Errigal Ciaran goals against Killyclogher at Dunmoyle with Daniel Blake and Tomas Mullin among their points.

Paul Donaghy finished with 3-5 to his name as Dungannon put an understrength Ardboe side to the sword at O’Neill Park. Finn Spence weighed in with 1-4 for the Clarkes with Oisin Cowan and Conor McKee getting a couple of points each as well.

Galbally were another side who eased to victory against an understrength Edendork side at Pearse Park. Conor Donaghy, Joseph Corrigan and Darragh Donaghy got their goals with the Donaghy brothers, Enda McGarrity and defender Conor Donnelly all supplying points.