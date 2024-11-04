Aghaloo edge out Glenelly in playoff thriller

Aghaloo 3-10 Glenelly 3-9

NO silverware was handed out at Beragh on Sunday, yet both Aghaloo and Glenelly delivered an intense, frenetic contest that the O’Neill’s edged by a point, earning them a chance to play Cookstown for a place in Division Two next season.

A penalty deep in injury time, converted by Lorcan McCullagh, perhaps took the gloss off the Aghaloo win. However, Glenelly can have few complaints, as the beaten Championship finalists took full advantage of three defensive slips that gifted them three first-half goals.

The match was feisty at times, featuring end-to-end action, sweeping moves, and turnovers, with a player from each side dismissed: Carl McCormack followed within five minutes by Niall McElroy, who certainly had a mixed afternoon.

The Aghaloo attacker bagged an impressive 2-3 in the first half but was denied twice by Glenelly goalkeeper Conor McAneney, who also made a fine save when Tiernan Donnelly went close.

At times, it was pulsating, and Aghaloo led by seven at the break, only for the St Joseph’s to crash home second-half goals that enthralled the large crowd in perfect conditions.

While Glenelly had their defensive frailties, it was the O’Neill’s defence that played a key factor in their success. Mark McCormack, Conor Mullen, and centre-half Gary O’Gorman, ably assisted by midfielder Jody McGlone, snuffed out many Glenelly attacks, while the latter coughed up too much ball.

The game began quickly, with both teams settling in and creating early chances. McElroy, Ronan O’Kane, and Cormac McBride exchanged points before a free on the left wasn’t dealt with by the Glenelly defence and McElroy slipped the ball into the net on six minutes.

Rory Kennedy tagged on a Glenelly score while at the other end his goalkeeper made a double save as both McElroy and Donnelly caused havoc.

Oscar O’Neill levelled things six minutes later although by the turn of the quarter O’Gorman had found the net.

McElroy continued to lead the charge and when he delivered a fine point after McAneney had saved his first shot.

O’Kane and McCullagh did manage two further Glenelly points in the final five minutes but it was Aghaloo who pulled away to lead by seven.

McElroy dropped over a long ranger, Donnelly finished another well orchestrated move on the break with a point before once again McElroy weaved his magic in front of goal to score his side’s third goal.

The second half began similarly, with both sides exchanging points. Aghaloo appeared to be in control until Glenelly sprang to life, scoring two quick-fire goals from Cathal O’Neill and Ronan O’Kane, narrowing the gap to just one point.

Aghaloo responded decisively, restoring a three-point advantage through Conor Mullen, only for tensions to escalate as Glenelly substitute McCormack received a red card.

They were further punished when Donnelly tagged on his side’s ninth point. McElroy was also dismissed late in the game, but the margin increased to five again when Mullen got on the end of Stewart Douglas’s ball on the break to punch over.

In a tense, climax a goalmouth scramble involving nearly all the players resulted in a penalty that was sent into the Aghaloo net by McCullagh but there was hardly time for the kick out as the O’Neills progressed for one more game and redemption.

The Scorers

Aghaloo: Niall Mc Elroy 2-3, Gary O’Gorman 1-0, Tiernan Donnelly 0-3, Conor Mullen 0-2, Jody Mc Glone and Niall Henderson 0-1 each.

Glenelly: Lorcan Mc Cullagh 1-2, Ronan O’Kane 1-2, Cathal O’Neill 1-0, Cormac Mc Bride 0-2, Eoghan Mc Connell, Oscar O’Neill, and Rory Kennedy 0-1 each.

The Teams

Aghaloo: Jason Mulgrew, Gerard Daly, Mark McCormack, Caolan Boyle, Conor Mullen, Gary O’Gorman, Harry Mc Ginn, Stewart Douglas, Jody McGlone, Enda McGarrity, Tiernan Donnelly, Oliver Sherry, Niall McElroy, Niall Henderson, James O’Hara. Subs: Padraig McGeary for Henderson.

Glenelly: Conor Mc Aneney, Jamie McCrory, Fergus O’Neill, Cormac McKeown, Seamus Bradley, Conal Furey, Thomas Coyle, Kevin McConnell, Oscar O’Neill, Cormac McBride, Lorcan McCullagh, Cathal O’Neill, Eoghan McConnell, Ronan O’Kane, Rory Kennedy. Subs: Martin Kirk for Furey, Nathan McLaughlin for Kennedy, Carl McCormack for Coyle.

Referee: Martin Conroy (Moy)