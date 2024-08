Gortin 1-16 Beragh 1-14

THERE was a lot at stake at both ends of the Division Two table in Wednesday’s clash between Gortin and Beragh and for long periods the outcome hung in the balance. In the end edged it by two points showing real character to get over the line.

Gortin needed something from the game to maintain their push for the title. They appeared to be cruising when leading by six points in the second half but found themselves holding on in the closing stages.

Despite mising eight players through injury Beragh produced a battling performance. Conor Owens weighed in with nine points, while Martin Rodgers and Johnny Woods also impressed.

Two early Owens frees were quickly cancelled out in a blistering opening with Mossey delivering a brace of his own (he chipped in with a goal and nine overall). Owens was again on target with a double with Woods and Rodgers creating the openings.

At the other end the Knights keeper Johnny Owens was able to turn away a Sean Og Mc Aleer effort although the bustling Gortin attacker pointed a free and Keenan turned over Ciaran Brolly’s pass to level things again.

Both teams traded points, Rodgers and Owens for Beragh, with McAleer and Keenan from long range responding for the hosts.

Rodgers sent Callum Corrigan in for a point with Owens tagging on two excellent scores to put Beragh three ahead.

Their advantage was short lived in a feisty close to the half. Mossey sent over a score from the left before Keenan’s ever growing influence on the game was evidenced when he linked with Brolly to tee up Mossey for his fourth point and put McAleer through for the equaliser. Owens and Brolly then exchanged scores to leave it level for a sixth time at the interval.

Gortin grabbed a big advantage within five minutes of the restart when Mc Aleer collected a high ball to send Mossey in for a goal and within five minutes of dominance they went six clear. Mossey struck twice and Cormac Bradley’s well executed score on the run had them in control.

Beragh rallied and Woods saw his effort turned away by McCullagh. Cathal Owens closed the gap with a tidy long range point from the right before they threw themselves a real lifeline with a goal.

Owens went down the left the ball and crossed with Oisin Donnelly bungling the ball over the line with ten minutes remaining. After points at either end from Owens and Mossey, Beragh were reduced to fourteen men with a red card for Rodgers.

Mossey and Matthew McSorley exchanged points and an angled long ranger from Mossey opened the gap to three again. Beragh threw everything at Gortin as they pressed for a goal. Woods, Owens and Oran Treacy all carried a threat before Matthew McCartan’s snap shot rattled off the crossbar and over for a late point. However it wasn’t enough to change the outcome.

The Scorers

Gortin

Liam Og Mossey (1-9), Sean Og Mc Aleer (0-3), Ruairi Keenan (0-2), Ciaran Brolly and Cormac Bradley (0-1 each)

Beragh

Conor Owens (0-9), Oisin Donnelly (1-0), Martin Rodgers, Callum Corrigan, Cathal Owens, Matthew McSorley and Matthew McCartan (0-1 each)