Owen Roes 2-10 Beragh 2-9

OWEN Roes produced an unbelievable comeback at Newtownstewart on Saturday afternoon to pip Beragh in the Under-14 Grade Two Championship Final and in so doing deny the Red Knights the double.

With just nine minutes of normal time left on the clock it looked all over bar the shouting as prematch favourites Beragh held a healthy nine point advantage.

Owen Roes though didn’t read the script as they held their opponents scoreless in the closing stages while tagging on 2-4 without reply to seal an unforgettable victory.

Kalvin Diver and Shay Houston put Owen Roes into an early two point lead but the sides were level by the 11th minute thanks to Beragh scores from midfielder Aidan Farley, one from a free and one from play.

Lorcan Kelly and Houston edged Owen Roes two clear again but back came Beragh with Enda Teague, Farley and Matthew Meenagh all registering as they got their noses in front for the first time in the contest.

Luke Doherty levelled matters before Ronan Conroy gave Beragh a slender 0-6 to 0-5 interval lead, Diver narrowly wide with a goal chance for Owen Roes right at the end of the half.

Conroy and Kelly exchanged early second half points before the former got the first goal of the contest in the 38th minute.

It was a score that visibly lifted Beragh and when Daniel Curran added a second major they were well on top especially after Meenagh tagged on a brace of points.

That left them 2-9 to 0-6 in front by the 51st minute but they failed to score again.

Diver began the comeback with a goal sixty seconds later and Owen Roes never looked back as they took the game to their opponents. Kelly and Houston added points and when Doherty found the net with five minutes of normal time lft to play it was really game on.

All the momentum was now with Owen Roes as they had turned the game on its head and after Kelly landed the equaliser a minute into injury time Shay Gallagher notched the winner two minutes later.

Owen Roes scorers

Lorcan Kelly 0-4, Kalvin Diver 1-1, Luke Doherty 1-1, Shay Houston 0-3, Shay Gallagher 0-1

Beragh scorers

Ronan Conroy 1-2, Aidan Farley 0-3 (1F), Matthew Meenagh 0-3 (1F), Daniel Curran 1-0, Enda Teague 0-1