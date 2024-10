TWO highly ambitious sides will battle it out for the Brenda Logue Memorial Cup this Saturday afternoon in the Ladies Junior Championship Final at O’Neills Healy Park.

Both Beragh and Drumragh will come into the decider buoyed by impressive semi-final victories last weekend, but have had little time to savour those respective successes.

History beckons for the Sarsfields who are chasing their first ever Ladies Adult Championship title, having lost their only previous appearance in the 2017 Intermediate Final to Aghyaran.

Drumragh missed out on a league title which has heightened their determination to prevail in the Championship. Under the stewardship of Eamon Duncan and Kildare native Mick Hurley they have an ambitious group of players, brimming with youth and experience.

Neamh Cleary’s return to full fitness could well be the catalyst to drive them over the winning line but the former county star has plenty of quality around her to assist in their glory bid.

Beth Donaghy, Caoimhe McCarron and Dana Coyle have been excellent this season, while Joanne Barrett is a rock at full-back and all have gelled into a well organised team. They have beaten Drumquin, Aghaloo and Clann na nGael enroute to Saturday’s decider.

Mick Hurley is aware though that their biggest obstacle still lies in wait on Saturday.

“ Beragh are a really good team, with the likes of Jayne Lyons, Keeva Owens and Dervla Farley. A few players in each team have met already this season in the Minor League and Championship Finals, where each side won one game apiece, so we both know each other’s key players.”

While Beragh prevailed in the Minor Championship, it was the Sarsfields who took the spoils in the Minor League. At adult level the sides didn’t lock horns in the new look Junior League campaign this year and Mick Hurley has given that new structure a big thumbs up.

“It worked for us as we had some very competitive games and the Championship opened things up. I think it has been a good move.”

Meanwhile Beragh look to be reaping the fruits of encouraging youth success in recent times as they go gunning for their first Junior Championship title since 2006. The ladies game has altered considerably since then but the Red Knights are certainly making the right noises as they get set to go toe to toe with an exciting Sarsfields line-up. Manager Cain Hamilton is pleased with the make-up of his squad right now.

“We have five or six very young players who have come through and I am delighted to see those players have established themselves around the likes of Jane Lyons and Roisin McGale but it really is very much a team that have come together.”

Hamilton, in his second year in charge, feels reaching a County final has been a massive fillip for the entire community.

“There’s a real buzz about the village and I know that it is a big thing for our girls. Reaching a final for us is another step forward as it has been so long since we last won a title. It’s all down to the great work at underage level that’s now bearing fruit.”

He warns though that his players aren’t heading to the County ground at Healy Park this weekend just to savour the occasion.”

“Drumragh are a good team, we are all well aware of them and the quality players they have. This will be a massive test for us”