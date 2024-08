ALL-COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION TWO- SUNDAY ROUND-UP

Beragh 0-10 Cookstown 0-5

THERE was plenty at stake at St.Marys Park and despite not being at their best Beragh got the win that they needed to ensure their safety and condemn opponents Cookstown to the relegation playoffs.

Advertisement

It was close in the opening half with the Red Knights greeting the short whistle with their noses just in front thanks to points from Martin Rodgers (2), Conor Owens and Cathal Owens, Michael McElhatton among the points for the Father Rocks.

Conall Sheehy and Niall McMurray also featured on the scoresheet for the visitors but it wasn’t enough to save them. Conor Owens had three second half points for Beragh with Mattie McSorley, Niall Owens and defender Sean McCann getting their other scores.

Moortown 0-10 Rock 0-6

THIS game in the Loughshore had ended a couple of minutes earlier than the Gortin v Moy encounter and the title looked to be heading to the St.Malachys only for the late drama at the Riverbank.

With the head to head advantage Moortown knew that they had to win and hope that Gortin lost and they kept their side of the bargain. Shea Lawn was in fine form for the home side with 0-8 to his name with Paul Quinn and Ryan Kelly their other marksmen.

Rock didn’t make life easy for their opponents but despite three points from Liam Nugent and one each from Shane Murphy, Odhran Nugent and Aidan McGarrity the visitors went home empty handed.

Clogher 0-10 Naomh Eoghan 3-10

Advertisement

TWO goals in a minute at the end of the third quarter effectively ended this game as a contest for a result that means Clogher must travel to play Cookstown in a sudden death relegation playoff.

The visitors got off to a great start with a Kevin Gallagher goal after only three minutes. The Eire Ogs had points from Ryan McCaughey (3) and Cillian Barkey but efforts from Piaras McSorley, Gallagher and Conor Langan left it 1-7 to 0-4 at the interval.

Finbar McCaughey, Conor Shields and Barkey had second half points for the home side but a goal from Aidan McSorley in the 42nd minute was followed by a major from Tiernan Mayse sixty seconds later and there was no way back for Clogher.

Greencastle 3-10 Kildress 2-14

WITH these two sides due to meet in the opening round of the Intermediate championship there was a bit of shadow boxing here as Kildress came out on top with the minimum to spare at Greencastle in a high scoring clash.

Ryan Coyle, Sean Warnock and Seamus Warnock were the Greencastle goal scorers with Shane Coyle, Conor McGarvey and Mark Carson featuring among their points.

Tiernan McNally and Eoin Brannigan both hit 1-2 for the Wolfe Tones with Shea Treacy adding four points and Corey Holland a brace but no doubt there will be a lot more at stake the next time these two cross swords.

Derrylaughan 3-10 Drumragh 1-9

DERRYLAUGHAN clinched third spot in Division two thanks to this seven point success against bottom side Drumragh at the Loughshore.

The Sarsfields were the better side in the first half and that was reflected on the scoreboard as they established a 1-7 to 1-4 advantage. Eoin Montgomery got their goal as well as a few points with Paddy Colgan also on target, Tomas Carney with the Kevin Barrys major.

In the second half Derrylaughan were dominant with Carney getting another goal on his way to a personal haul of 2-3 while James Donnelly got their other goal and added a trio of points for good measure.