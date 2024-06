Beragh 2-11 Na Doire Oga 3-6

BERAGH are Grade 2 Under-14 League champions for 2024 after getting past the stern challenge of Na Doire Oga in the decider at Father Devlin Park in Donaghmore.

From the first whistle until the last this was an enthralling encounter between two well matched sides with little between them throughout on a day when football was the real winner.

Na Doire Oga looked the better side in the early stages but Beragh turned things around to lead by the minimum margin at the break. It was score for score again throughout the second half ith a late scoring spree of 1-2 ultimately proving decisive for the Red Knights.

Ben O’Neill opened the scoring in the first attack of the game for Na Doire Oga with Matthew Meenagh levelling matters for Beragh from a free. In the 5th minute Fionn Rea finished in style to the Beragh net and after Regan McCuskey ad tagged on a point they were awarded a penalty but Ben O’Neill put his spot kick wide.

Beragh then began to get into the game and points from Ronan O’Loane and Aidan Farley were followed by a 22nd minute Enda Teague goal to put them in front. Ronan Conroy then left two between the sides before Na Doire Oga had the final say of the half through O’Neill to leave it 1-4 to 1-3 at the interval.

As was the case in the first half it was the Derrylaughan / Derrytresk select who were out of the trap the quickest and after Reuben Morgan had levelled matters Fiachna McCann put them in front with a well taken 34th minute goal. Beragh looked to be in trouble but they lifted their game with impressive midfielder Farley scoring a quickfire brace before the hard working Meenagh sent over the equaliser.

O’Neill exchanged points with Farley and Meenagh to leave it all square with four minutes of normal time left to play. Extra time looked certain but the Red Knights kicked for home.

Farley exchanged passes with Meenagh to split the posts and when a shot from the latter came back off the woodwork Pearse Moore was in the right place at the right time to score a 58th minute goal. Farley then landed his sixth point of the game and while Na Doire Oga got a late goal through O’Neill it wasn’t enough for them.

Beragh scorers:

Aidan Farley 0-6, Matthew Meenagh 0-3 (1F), Enda Teague 1-0, Pearse Moore 1-0, Ronan O’Loane 0-1, Ronan Conroy 0-1

Na Doire Oga scorers:

Ben O’Neill 1-4, Fionn Rea 1-0, Fiachna McCann 1-0, Regan McCuskey 0-1, Reuban Morgan 0-1

Referee: Gareth McArdle, Donaghmore