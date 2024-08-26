Cookstown pip Eglish in cracking Minor Grade 1 decider

Cookstown 3-15 Eglish 3-14

A STOPPAGE time point from Conall Sheehy shot Cookstown to Minor Championship glory in a pulsating Grade One decider in Edendork on Saturday morning.

Cookstown trailed by eight points at half time and with the breeze at their back found themselves seven in arrears when Conor Holmes crashed home Eglish’s third goal with 10 minutes to go.

Eglish were still four points ahead with a minute of normal time remaining. When impressive goalkeeper Ronan Donnelly made another brilliant save to deny Shane Corrigan, they looked to have finished the job.

But no, Cookstown weren’t finished yet. Charlie Hawker, Lorcan McMurray and Sheehy kept them plugging away. Centre back Karol Wawrynkiewicz, Sheehy and McMurray were involved to make their third goal for Eoin Long in the 60th minute. It was now a one-point game.

When Luke Neeson fisted over, the game looked to be heading for extra time before Sheehy struck the winning score. It was their only time to lead in the gripping encounter.

It was cruel on a balanced Eglish who played some excellent football built on a platform of Donnelly’s varied kick-outs.

Going into the game, it was a hard one to call a winner and Cookstown’s sheer persistence left them within striking distance and they left Edendork with the silverware.

A Holmes turnover and point after a searing run set the tone for Eglish who played some excellent football with the breeze at their backs.

Karol Wawrynkiewicz stroked over a 45 after Donnelly made a great save from Sheehy but it was Eglish who were the dominant side.

Donnelly’s long kick-outs had them on the front foot with Brian Og McGuckin, Ronan Bradley, Matthew C and Mathew F Daly all notching scores.

Ironically, the only kick-out Eglish lost led to Turlough Muldoon’s 17th minute goal. When a Cookstown attack broke down, James Daly’s run opened the middle with Muldoon hammering to the net for a 1-5 to 0-3 lead. By half-time, Eglish had extended the scoreline, leading 1-10 to 0-5.

Cookstown hit the first score off the boot of Neeson, a fine kick from long range before he slammed a penalty into the top corner after a push on Charlie Hawker.

Eglish again built on their kick-out to press pause on Cookstown with Turlough Muldoon’s shot tipped over by goalkeeper Quinn.

When Eglish hoovered up the break, Matthew F Daly and Holmes played Sheehan Fay in and he had the composure to slot under the goalkeeper for a second goal to open a 2-11 to 1-6 lead after 36 minutes. Cookstown then breathed a sigh of relief when Holmes’ fisted effort came off the post.

With play ebbing from end to end, Cookstown hit three points in a vital five-minute spell to leave the score 2-12 to 1-10 with 15 minutes to go. One was a fine individual effort from McMurray after selling a neat dummy.

The momentum changed again with a third Eglish goal. It was Rossa Daly and Macdara Martin who were involved before Holmes crashed to the net. Game over? It could’ve been but Cookstown kept the scoreboard ticking.

Karol Wawrynkiewicz from a 45 after another Donnelly save and captain Neeson had the margin back to four points.

A 59th minute free from Bradley, to open a four-point gap, looked to have steadied the Eglish ship. They had one hand and four fingers of the other on the cup.

But Cookstown’s resilience and composure, with a well-crafted Long goal, helped them back level before Sheehy delivered the knock-out blow.

The Scorers