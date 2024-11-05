Cummins joins Burrows team for 2025

THE Burrows Engineering by RK Racing team will field Conor Cummins for the 2025 season, having confirmed a deal that will see the Manxman ride for the Tyrone-based team.

Cummins will compete in selected National Superstock events in the BSB paddock, the Northwest 200 in May, as well as riding the team’s BMW M1000RR machines in the Superbike and Superstock TT races. The 38-year-old will also contest the two Supersport TT’s for the team,with his machinery still to be confirmed. Following the Isle of Man TT, Conor will compete at the Armoy Road Races in July. Conor has also expressed interest in returning to the Tandragee 100.

Led by team principal and former TT racer John Burrows, the decision to sign Cummins signals a clear mark of intent for the Dungannon-based squad. After taking their second TT podium with Dominic Herbertson earlier this year, the signing of Cummins means they’re ideally placed to add to that tally with the Ramsey rider having stood on the rostrum on 12 previous occasions.

“It’s a different kind of signing for the team in 2025 but having Conor on board is something we’re all massively excited about,” Burrows said. “We’ve known each other since 2006 when I was racing, and Conor was getting his first taste of the Irish roads, and we’ve remained friends ever since. I never thought I’d be having a conversation with him about signing for the team, but I’m delighted it’s now official. It’s a mark of intent for us to sign someone of Conor’s calibre.

“We’ve been known for nurturing young talent and I’m proud of the riders we’ve had on our bikes over the years, many of whom have gone on to great things, but we want results as well. Davey (Todd) proved what we can do as a team when he finished second at last year’s Macau Grand Prix and we’re confident of having similar performances now at the TT. The fire has well and truly been lit inside Conor again and he has a point to prove. He knows he needs to be riding regularly, and we’ll give him all the tools he needs.

“Having Conor on board also strengthens our ties to the Island, with Charlotte Richardson (nee Kelly) our title sponsor from RK Racing being Manx, too. She keeps the wheels turning, so it’s a nice tie up for all parties.

Cummins, who made his TT debut in 2006, makes the move to the Burrows Engineering by RK Racing team and BMW after a decade riding Honda machinery, firstly for the official Honda Racing team and then the Padgetts squad for whom he rode between 2016 and 2024.

Next season will be the first year he’s lined up for the German manufacturer.

Currently the sixth fastest rider ever to have lapped the 37.73-mile Mountain Course, courtesy of a personal best lap speed of 133.116mph in 2022, Cummins is also one of the most experienced riders on the grid, having now made 73 starts.

He stood on the podium in all but one of the Superbike and Senior races to take place between 2018 and 2022, with a third-place finish in the 2022 Senior TT his most recent rostrum appearance.

And he is eager to return to those heights as he strives for more podiums and, indeed, a maiden victory.

“John and I go back a long way from when I competed against him on the Irish roads and I’ve got a lot of respect for him, both as a rider and a team manager, so I’m ecstatic to have signed for the Burrows Engineering by RK Racing team,” Cummins said.

“I’m excited about riding John’s bike. The machinery is going to be of the best quality and it’s a complete reset for me and a new chapter in my career.

“There’s no pressure from the team and John just wants me to enjoy riding his bike but we both have goals we want to achieve as well.

“The results won’t be given to me, and we’ll need to work hard but getting back on the TT podium is where I want to be. The programme is all set, and I know where I’ll be riding and when so I’m really excited about our 2025 prospects.”