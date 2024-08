Donaghmore III 0-3 Drumquin 2-14

DRUMQUIN are returning to the Intermediate ranks in style after a marvellous league campaign was capped off with an emphatic victory that clinched the Division Three title on Sunday.



It’s seventeen years since the Wolfe Tones were last in Division Two. But they can now look forward to action in the higher grade after just edging out second placed, Aghaloo, to seal their promotion for 2025.

This was a special day for the club, and especially their veterans Ryan McCallion and Liam Patterson. Both lined out when Drumquin played in the senior ranks in the late 1990s, and have remained playing during almost two decades of struggle in the lower ranks.

The duo came on for cameo roles during the closing stages of this clash, and, fittingly, Ryan McCallion capped off a marvellous career by firing over the very last point in what was a very effective winning performance.

There were undoubtedly great celebrations in the club last night as they marked a marvellous success. But the players will be regrouping quickly ahead of the Junior Championship which begins soon.

Victory over Donaghmore yesterday saw Drumquin top the Division Three table. Evidence of their consistency can be guaged by the fact that they lost just one tie throughout the season, and knew that their fate was in their own hands entering this crucial final game.

But, while the dedicated band of Wolfe Tones supporters and their management and officials sweated nervously throughout this game, there was no real need for them to worry. A goal from Sean McDonagh midway through the first half set the tone for an emphatic win.

The full forward fisted into the net from close range to capitalise on early scores courtesy of Oisin Gormley. This ensured a 1-3 to no score lead for Drumquin at the end of the first quarter.

Donaghmore’s only score in that first quarter came courtesy of a great point from Sean McCaul. They added just one more before the break, when PG O’Neill fired over one of the best points of the game.

By then, though, the east Tyrone side were trailing by 1-6 to 0-2. Oisin Gormley and Frankie McAlynn had added to the Drumquin total to leave them very much on top.

Nothing changed on the resumption either, as Drumquin made full use of the wind advantage. Two points each from Finnen Patterson and Sean McDonagh and scores courtesy of Aodhan Patterson and Frankie McAlynn left them 1-10 to 0-3 ahead entering the final quarter.

The icing on the cake came when the second goal arrived with eight minutes remaining, when Oisin McMenamin capitalised on a great ball from Pauric Rodgers.

That really marked the start of the Drumquin celebrations, as Sean McDonagh, team captain, Eoin Skelton and veteran Ryan McCallion completed the 17 point win.

Afterwards, Eoin Skelton, received the Division Three League plaque from Tyrone CCC chairman, Raymond Monteith.

The Scorers

Donaghmore III

Sean McCaul 0-2, PG O’Neill 0-1.

Drumquin

Sean McDonagh 1-6 (3f), Oisin Gormley 0-3, Finnen Patterson 0-3, Oisin McMenamin 1-0, Eoin Skelton 0-1, Ryan McCallion 0-1.