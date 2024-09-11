Donaghy penalty goal at the death send Clarkes through

Dungannon 2-9 Donaghmore 1-9

ANOTHER nailbiting and fantastic finish to a Tyrone Senior Championship clash saw Dungannon clinch their place in the quarterfinals with a last gasp penalty goal that finally saw them dispose their neighbours and rivals from Donaghmore ay Pomeroy on Sunday.

Paul Donaghy was coolness personified when he hit the net with a confidently struck spot kick. The score sparked marvellous celebrations for the Clarkes supporters, and equal devastation for a young Donaghmore side and their fans.

This derby clash was eagerly anticipated by both clubs, and indeed supporters from neighbouring clubs. They weren’t disappointed either as the two teams produced an enthralling encounter filled with dramatic moments.

It was Dungannon who held most of the aces during the opening stages. Although Paul Donaghy and Lorcan Quinn for Donaghmore settled their respective teams with pointed frees, the Clarkes really stepped up the tempo subsequently.

There was no doubting their dominance for much of that first half. There was speed, intensity and accuracy in their place, not to mention the tactical awareness which created numerous attacking opportunities.

Speed in attack was perhaps the most noteworthy aspect of their play. Mark and Patrick McKearney in the defence, Kevin Barker and Padraig McNulty at midfield and the efforts of Ryan Jones, Matthew Quinn and Dalaigh Jones gave them a key edge.

As a result, the scores were soon flowing and they were boosted by the opening goal. It came after only eight minutes when Kevin Barker palmed home at the second attempt after a great run through by Ryan Jones. His probing runs were causing problems for the Donaghmore defence, and Dungannon were to consolidate that goal boost quickly.

Further points soon followed. Paul Donaghy fired over a free, then Ciaran Barker converted a 45 metre kick. Paddy Quinn also got in on the attack, firing over a brace of great long range points. It was no surprise when they led by 1-5 to 0-2 approaching the interval.

In contrast, Donaghmore were struggling to make their mark. Joey Clarke and Shea Hamill worked hard in defence, Peter McKenna went on a number of strong runs through the centre and up front Ronan Cassidy and Noah Grimes posed a threat. However, their impact was undermined by a lack of attacking penetration and a number of frustrating wides.

But all that was to change just before the half-time break when the game was suddenly turned on its head. First, the Donaghmore goal gave them a real boost. It came when a Noah Grimes turnover found Peter McKenna who shot low and hard to the corner.

Moments later Ronan Cassidy converted a free. Now there were only two points separating the teams, on a score of 1-5 to 1-3. Dungannon’s confidence had been dented, and there was everything to play for on the resumption.

There were a lot of questions to be answered in that second half. One thing for certain from early on was that Donaghmore presented a far stiffer challenge than had been the case previously. They played with determination, tackled fiercely and attacked faster and with more purpose.

Joey Clarke and Paul Donaghy swapped points in the early stages and, as the tension began to increase, it was clear that this game would go right to the wire. Conor Cush reduced the deficit to the minimum, and swapped scores between Paddy Quinn and Ryan Cush maintained the status quo.

Dungannon held their lead for now. But not for long as Noah Grimes was fouled and his conversion made it 1-7 apiece. Now, with a little over ten minutes remaining, the stage was set for a dramatic finale befitting such an enduring derby encounter.

Conor and Ryan Cush twice equalised for Donaghmore. But the St Patrick’s could do nothing as Paul Donaghy dodged past two defenders before firing over a magnificent score. It looked to be heading for a draw until the issue was decided in the most dramatic fashion possible.

Added time had almost elapsed when Padraig McNulty raced through only to be hauled back.

Referee Kieran Eanetta awarded a penalty, and up stepped Paul Donaghy who made no mistake with a pile-driver to the net. There was barely time for Donaghmore to respond, they had Conor Cush black carded at the finish as the Clarkes cleared and the final whistle confirmed their place in the quarterfinal.

