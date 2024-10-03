Dungannon’s Dalaigh keeping an eye on bigger picture and prize

LAST gasp winning goals in each of their two matches in the Tyrone Senior Championship have left Dungannon perhaps aiming for more of the same as they prepare for what is arguably the biggest test yet tomorrow (Friday) night.

It’s a classic Championship clash against Trillick which now awaits the Clarkes. A decade ago, these two teams met in the Intermediate Final, it was the county Senior final which featured the two of them in 2020 and now the county Senior semi-final meeting is one generating great excitement in the two clubs and beyond.

Trillick, of course, are the reigning champions. Their record of semi-final and final appearances over the past ten years is impeccable, while Dungannon have also forged their way back to the top of the Tyrone Championship tree. Needless to say, though, that the Clarkes are anxious to add to that solitarity and very memorable O’Neill Cup success over the Reds in 2020.

Dalaigh Jones was a member of that team four years ago and remains a key player for them in 2024. But both he and the rest of the Clarkes players will know exactly what’s being demanded from them when the first whistle blows at Healy Park on Friday night.

Dungannon’s wins over Donaghmore and Loughmacrory have been dramatic. While more of the same would indeed do nicely indeed on this occasion, there’s a steely determination among the players and management to prove their worth once more.

“ Our main aim was to get to the last four and to take one game at a time,” said Dalaigh, whose mesmerising runs have become a feature in recent years.

“ The new facilities in Dungannon have created a great sense of positivity. Everybody within the club has seen what has been done and thankfully there’s backing from the Co Board to bring football back to Dungannon.

“ Hopefully we can keep that momentum going on all sides of the club. The Tyrone Championship is so tight and you can never take anything for granted.

“No matter who you’re playing, it’s going to be tough. League positions or what team you are doesn’t matter because any team can turn you over on the day. We knew that going into the Donaghmore game and again in the Loughmacrory match.”

Dungannon is a club with a proud history and that pride is reflected in the present team. With a league semi-final to look forward to as well when the championship is complete, the Clarkes are making their mark where and when it matters most.

Of course nobody is taking anything for granted as they prepare for this semi-final, and the memory of the Loughmacrory game a fortnight ago is certain to create a sense of caution as they prepare to meet the current O’Neill Cup holders.

“We were nine points ahead against Loughmacrory in the league and knew that it was going to be completely different in the championship. They’re a really great team and it was going to take some performance from us to win,” added Dalaigh Jones.

“All of us knew going into that game that we have boys who will never give up and go to the very end. We were happy to get through it because their defensive structure was excellent. It was very hard to get through and not to panic.

“Our second half in the quarter final was a case of keeping our heads down and doing the job. We’ve been working on a defensive structure compared to having a shoot-out. James and the backroom have really worked on that this year.

“Maybe it took us a while to get used to the changes made at half-time in the last game. All of our subs played a part, everybody knows their role and there’s boys who aren’t happy about not playing. But everybody knows the bigger picture and the end goal.”

That end goal is in very much in sight for the four remaining teams in the senior championship as semi-finals weekend beckons with the tantalising prospect of a final tilt at more O’Neill Cup honours for the remaining clubs involved.