Errigal crowned Senior champions

ERRIGAL CIARAN 2-11 CARRICKMORE 1-12

ERRIGAL CIARAN collected the O’Neill Cup for the first time in a decade after emerging two point victors over old adversaries Carrickmore in an engrossing Tyrone Senior Championship final at Healy Park on Sunday afternoon

A goal on the stroke of half-time from Padraig McGirr helped Errigal to establish a seemingly comfortable seven point cushion (1-8 to 0-4), as Peter Harte and Ciaran Quinn impressed for the leaders.

However given their storied history in this competition it was inevitable that there would be a kick in Carmen and boosted by an early second half goal from Martin Penrose they came storming back into contention.

Evene after Joe Oguz blasted home a terrific second Errigal goal, following a deft lay off from man of the match Darragh Canavan, Carrickmore refused to buckle and they kept battling right up till the final whistle.

Daniel Fullerton top scored for Carmen with six points to his name (five from frees) but it was Tommy Canavan, though, who ultimately had the honour of leading the Dunmoyle-based side to the title for the first time since 2012

The Scorers

Errigal Ciaran

Joe Oguz 1-1, Padraig McGirr 1-0, Darragh Canavan 0-3 (1f), Ruairi Canavan 0-2, Mark Kavanagh 0-2, Peter Harte 0-1, Ben McDonnell 0-1.

Carrickmore

Daniel Fullerton 0-6 (5f), Martin Penrose 1-1, Lorcan McGarrity 0-2 (1f, 1OM), Lorcan McBride 0-1, Ruairi Slane 0-1, Mark Donnelly 0-1.

The Teams

Errigal Ciaran

Darragh McAnenly, Ciaran Quinn, Niall Kelly, Dermot Morrow, Cormac Quinn, Ben McDonnell, Peter Og McCartan, Peter O’Hanlon, Peter Harte, Mark Kavanagh, Tommy Canavan, Padraig McGirr, Ruairi Canavan, Darragh Canavan, Joe Oguz. Subs: Pauric Traynor for Morrow, Eoin Kelly for P O’Hanlon, Cathal Corrigan for M Kavanagh, Ciaran McGinley for P McGirr.

Carrickmore

Jack McCallan, Seamus Sweeney, James Donaghy, Sean Loughran, Niall Allison, Rory Donnelly, Ruairi Slane, Lorcan McBride, Daniel Fullerton, Cormac Munroe, Sean Donnelly, Aiden Fullerton, Lorcan McGarrity, Martin Penrose, Caolan Daly. Subs – Brian Conway for S Loughran, Ruairi Loughran for C Daly, Mark Donnelly for S Donnelly, Michael Donaghy for A Fullerton, Brendan McLaughlin for R Slane

Referee: Steven Campbell (Stewartstown)